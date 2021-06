The NFL released the official Preseason schedule today, and while normally people don't care about the preseason, this year, there are a couple reasons you might. Over the last couple of years, the chatter about doing away with preseason altogether has gotten louder. It really has seemed pretty pointless. Players (rightfully so) seem to just be trying not to get injured in a game that doesn't count. That's even if they play at all. A lot of teams will hold their better players out to ensure that they'll be healthy heading into the regular season.