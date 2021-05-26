Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Firefighters Battle Four-Alarm Blaze At Long Island Pizzeria

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXItA_0aC133bD00
Long Beach firefighters battle flames at an area pizzeria. Photo Credit: Thomas Colgan

Firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm fire at a popular Long Island pizzeria.

The blaze in Long Beach, at Sorrento's at 255 West Park Ave., and several adjoining buildings, started around 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 26.

As of 8:30 a.m., the Long Beach Fire Department said the fire is "under control," with all visible fires extinguished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cc0bo_0aC133bD00
Long Beach firefighters at work.

Responding units will continue to search for hidden fire and supportive fire operations, the department said.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal‘s Office is on scene.

All operations are under the command of the chief of department James Jakobi.

Residents and drivers are asked to avoid the area as firefighting operations continue.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Long Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Pizzeria#Fire Marshal#Firefighters#Accident#Nassau County#Hidden Fire#Firefighting Operations#Sorrento#Department James Jakobi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Chester County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Crews Battle 2 Alarm Fire At Dairy Farm In Chester County

Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a dairy barn in Chester County early Friday morning, authorities said. Firefighters battled heavy flames that spread through the barn, two nearby buildings, and a field at Mount Pleasant & Rock Road in Honey Brook Township around 4:45 a.m., according to East Brandywine Fire Company and Patty Mains with the Chester County Department of Emergency Services.
Bergenfield, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Bergenfield Home Ravaged By Fire

UPDATE: Fire ravaged a Bergenfield home early Friday. A resident and her son got out safely after the three-alarm East Clinton Avenue blaze -- just off South Washington Avenue -- broke out around 7 a.m., friends and neighbors said. Flames tore through the second floor into the attic as the...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

WATCH: Coast Guard, Good Samaritan Rescue 6 Jersey Shore Boaters

Six boaters were rescued by members of the US Coast Guard and a good Samaritan approximately 34 miles east of Atlantic City Thursday. Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center in Philadelphia received an alert that a 28-foot pleasure craft with six people aboard was taking on water due to the inclement weather and the heavy seas in the area.
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Voice

Harrisburg Area Burger King Struck By Lightning

Equipment outages have been reported at a local Burger King due to a lightning strike, according to store management. The Burger King in the 3200 block of Paxton Street was struck by lightning on Thursday night, say management. The store did open as scheduled on Friday morning, but full functioning...
Mastic Beach, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Connection With Long Island Shooting

Police have released the identities of two men charged in connection with a Long Island shooting. John Argueta, age 29, was arrested on Tuesday, June 8, and Junior Argueta, age 18, both of Brentwood, was arrested on Friday, June 10, by Suffolk County Police in connection with the shooting which took place in Mastic Beach on Thursday, June 3.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Rescued After Falling Off Jet Ski

Fast-acting police on Long Island came to the rescue of a jet skier in the Great South Bay after he fell off the watercraft when it became disabled, officials announced. Officers on patrol near an area at Buoy 34 in the bay in Sayville at 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, found Bohemia resident Andrew Cole floating in a life jacket with his jet ski nearby after falling off the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

Two were seriously injured after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Long Island intersection, police said. Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating a crash that was reported around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10 at the intersection of Motor Parkway and Marcus Boulevard in Hauppauge. Police said...
Morris County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Elizabeth Bicyclist, 24, Struck By Jeep In Morris County

A 24-year-old bicyclist from Elizabeth was struck by a Jeep in Morris County late Friday morning, authorities said. Jeremy Holloman was hit in a crosswalk by a Jeep that had been turning from southbound Ridgedale Avenue onto Abbett Avenue in Morristown with a green traffic signal shortly after 11:50 a.m., the town’s Department of Public Safety said.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Woman Accused Of Abandoning Dog

A Long Island woman is facing charges for allegedly abusing and abandoning a 1-year-old dog, according to SPCA officials. Kings Park resident Alana Piotrowski, 23, was arrested this week and charged with misdemeanor counts of animal abandonment, making a false statement, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after leaving behind her dog on the side of the road.
Delaware County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Drivers Freed From 2 Car Wreck In Delaware County

Two drivers were freed after their cars collided on I-476 in Delaware County Thursday evening, authorities said. Crews arrived to find that one of the drivers was trapped inside their car at mile marker 6.8 northbound in Marple Township, according to Marple Township Ambulance Corps. Rescue crews were able to...