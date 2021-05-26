Firefighters Battle Four-Alarm Blaze At Long Island Pizzeria

Long Beach firefighters battle flames at an area pizzeria. Photo Credit: Thomas Colgan

Firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm fire at a popular Long Island pizzeria.

The blaze in Long Beach, at Sorrento's at 255 West Park Ave., and several adjoining buildings, started around 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 26.

As of 8:30 a.m., the Long Beach Fire Department said the fire is "under control," with all visible fires extinguished.

Long Beach firefighters at work.

Responding units will continue to search for hidden fire and supportive fire operations, the department said.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal‘s Office is on scene.

All operations are under the command of the chief of department James Jakobi.

Residents and drivers are asked to avoid the area as firefighting operations continue.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

