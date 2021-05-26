String of vehicle burglaries prompts warnings by Manatee County Sheriff's Office

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to lock their cars after a rash of vehicle burglaries Sunday and Monday. Officials say a silver Lexus SUV with the keys left inside was stolen from Winding Woods Way sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. At about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the stolen Lexus was reported driving around the Willow Walk neighborhood and male suspects were seen exiting the vehicle to check doors of other cars in the area.