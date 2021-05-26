Cancel
Little Rock, AR

UAMS Opens Gap Services Program Office in Prescott

By Linda Satter
uams.edu
 16 days ago

May 26, 2021 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is opening its first gap services office in Prescott to provide free health services, as well as access to food and clothing, for residents of southwest Arkansas. UAMS is celebrating the new office, located at...

news.uams.edu
Local
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Prescott, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Little Rock, ARuams.edu

UAMS to Offer Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Program

May 17, 2021 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mindfulness Program is offering the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) Program online starting June 3. Participants learn mindfulness techniques that foster positivity, inner strength and peace, while providing useful skills for navigating difficulty, stress, illness and pain. The program...
Little Rock, ARuams.edu

UAMS Celebrates Underrepresented Students at Virtual Graduation Event

May 17, 2021 | Adversity and resilience were common themes at a special virtual celebration the UAMS Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion held May 6 for underrepresented and minority graduates. The event spotlighted nearly 140 graduates from across all five UAMS colleges and the graduate school, who overcame pandemic...
Arkansas Statemagnoliareporter.com

UAMS issues list of South Arkansas graduates in medical fields

Degrees and certificates were conferred to 936 graduates of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' (UAMS) five colleges and graduate school on Saturday. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no commencement ceremony was held; however, the various colleges held independent virtual commemorations this month. The following are South Arkansas...
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
North Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Brazear Named NLR Communications Director (Movers & Shakers)

Shara Brazear has been hired by North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick as director of communications for the city of North Little Rock. Brazear was previously the communications specialist for the North Little Rock School District for 20 years. Brazear has also served on the North Little Rock Chamber board...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

The Business of Life

Certainty — what we wouldn’t give for it in so many aspects of business and leadership. Still, absolute certainty is largely elusive, so we do our best to mitigate risks, chart trends, analyze data, consult experts, assemble teams, strategize, listen to our gut and sometimes cross our fingers. Even in...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Coomer, Harvey Head Shunnarah Office in Little Rock (Movers & Shakers)

Chancie Coomer and Chelsea Harvey will lead Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys PC’s new office in Little Rock. Coomer joined the firm in 2020, and her areas of practice include personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, 18-wheeler accidents, commercial vehicle accidents and workers’ compensation claims. Harvey, who also joined the firm in...
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Other days

• On being arraigned yesterday before C.S. Commissioner O.D. Longstreth on a charge of selling 15 vials of morphine to a federal agent, Armon Phillips of Pine Bluff and J.W. Mullinex of Memphis declared the vials contained nothing more than chalk magnesia. They were held on $500 bond, pending an analysis of the contents of the bottles, but when Mullinex secured his release on bond, he was arrested immediately by Deputy Sheriff Don Chenault on a state charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment program

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed the Division of Workforce Services to end the State of Arkansas’s participation in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance after June 26. “The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce,” Governor Hutchinson said....
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1892 in rural Scott County, near Waldron, and attended local public schools. When he graduated from high school, he enrolled in a business college in Fort Smith. To help pay his tuition and living expenses — and to enjoy free meals — he got a job in the dining room of a local hotel. He found he liked working in the hotel business, so when he finished school, he took a job with the Eastman Hotel in Hot Springs. There, he gained valuable experience tending to the expectations of affluent travelers who were used to the services enjoyed in the leading spas of Europe. He then moved on to employment as a clerk at what was then arguably the most exclusive hotel in Canada — the Queen's Royal Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario — and enhanced his education about fine hotel amenities.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Businesses lament lack of staffers

Some customers just want their suits dry cleaned. Others want to treat themselves with pressed bedsheets. The problem for one Little Rock dry cleaner is that a short staff means it struggles to meet demand. "People are getting mad because employees only work Monday, Wednesday, Friday," said Patty Enderlin, manager...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: Arkansas. Where Are Your Good Spots?

Arkansas is a state in the southern portion of the United States, nestled along the Mississippi River. The Arkansas economy has long been tied to the land's natural resources, but these ties have severed over time due to the globalization of the economy and a changing market. Agriculture, once a hallmark of the Arkansas economy, declined steadily over time, and new things took their place. Since World War II's conclusion, manufacturing and service industries have become more significant within the economy.
Little Rock, ARharrisondaily.com

Inspector who failed to catch interstate bridge crack fired

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span's closure has been fired, Arkansas …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Little Rock, ARPosted by
THV11

Vaccine clinic held Saturday hopes to honor lost loved ones

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No one expects you to be ready to do anything immediately after losing a loved one. "Why did I take the Pfizer vaccine," Denese Fletcher asked. "Because my sister died. That's why." Fletcher organized a vaccination clinic at Dunbar Community Center to honor her sister who...