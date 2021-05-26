Smiles in the sun as Wolves head to the next level in academics, athletics
Thirteen Clarkston High School student-athletes signed their letters of intent in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches at the Wolves stadium, May 17. The spring signers include: Ashton Anderson, wrestling, University of Findlay; Bo Anderson, cross country and track, Carthage College; Bobby Elliot, baseball, Cleary University; Ryann Fetty, soccer, Grand Valley State University; Hannah Golab, track and field, Saginaw Valley State University; Ben Haas, track and field, Hillsdale College; Brian Hickey, baseball, Mott Community College; Madison Kujala, soccer, Lawrence Technological University; Sam Lightfoot, lacrosse, Davenport University; Patrick McLetchie, bowling, Calumet College of St. Joseph;clarkstonnews.com