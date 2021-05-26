Cancel
Obituaries

Robert E. Kuchenbaker

Kanabec County Times Online
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert “Bob” Earl Kuchenbaker, of Princeton, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his home. He was 74 years old. He was born on April 13, 1947 in Mora, to Richard and Paula Ioan (Westman) Kuchenbaker. He grew up in Peace Township attending country school there until it consolidated with Mora. He graduated from Mora High School in 1965. In 1973, he began classes at Dakota Technical College for heavy equipment maintenance, graduating in 1975.

