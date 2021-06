The Unbound Gravel race team is inviting the community to come out to the Flint Hills for some gravel for a different type of grind. Untrashed: Cleaning Up the Flint Hills is an opportunity to clean up the Unbound Gravel race course and leave it even better than it was on race day, according to Marketing Manager Kristi Mohn. While this is an annual clean-up done after the race each year, Mohn said Life Time has recognized some consistencies in the items found on the course this year.