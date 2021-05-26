Research: Dispersed Teams Succeed Fast, Fail Slow

Yes….lovewhatyoudo. Whenyoulovewhatyoudo, ittakessomeofthatstressaway. Ifyouarenothappy, changeitorchangethewayyoulookatit. As part of our series about the “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Brian Harris, also known as “The Virtual Dentist”, is recognized as one of the nation’s top cosmetic dentists, but if you were to ask him what he does for a living, he will tell you that he is a Confidence Builder. People fly to Phoenix, AZ from all over the globe to transform their smile because of his personalized approach to cosmetic dentistry. Using his Smile Virtual software platform and his Smile Test Drive process, he allows patients to test out their new look before they commit to anything permanent.