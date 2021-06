When it came out in theaters earlier this month, A Quiet Place Part II technically sort of opened higher than the first movie, a sure-fire sign that American movie theaters are slowly coming back to more or less full strength… and also a sure-fire sign that the movie didn’t have a ton of competition, it opened on a long weekend and therefore hand extra day that the first movie didn’t have, and it’s a sequel to a movie that had more of a tail than it did a huge, splashy opening weekend. Still, though, it made good money, and now it has continued to make money over the last few weeks. In fact, it has now much so much money that A Quiet Place Part II is officially the first movie to cross $100 million at the U.S. box office during “the pandemic era.”