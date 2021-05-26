Sharon C. Swenson

Beloved Sharon Cardella Swenson, of Mora, died peacefully in her sleep at the Scandia House, to be with our Lord on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She was 83 years old. She was born May 13, 1938 in Cannelton, Indiana to Marcus and Vivian Blan. She was an only child and her father died of Tuberculosis when she was 12. She lived most of her childhood in Detroit, Michigan. When she was 5 years old, a couple from the Missionary Alliance Church asked her mother if they could bring Sharon to church. This began her love and passion for Jesus. At age 15 she was teaching Sunday school to 35 first, second and third graders. As a young teenager she worked at a pet shop cleaning bird cages and the Fanny Farmer Candy Store. She moved to Minneapolis right after high school in 1956. She worked at Northwestern Book and Bible, as a dental assistant for a short time, at a bank and for a contact lens specialist.