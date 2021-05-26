Cancel
Clayco announces West Coast expansion

By Kim Slowey
constructiondive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitecture, engineering, design-build and general contracting firm Clayco announced earlier this month that it is opening a new West Coast regional office in the Los Angeles area that will serve as a base for its operations in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona, where it has a total combined project backlog of more than $2 billion.

Hobbiesoneedm.com

Dirtybird Campout West Coast 2021 Announces Flash Sale

As summer nears and North America slowly comes back to life as Claude VonStroke and his merry crew of Campers have one thing on their mind. That thing on their mind is the return of Dirtybird Campout. This October, the DIRTYBIRD family will flock to the lakefront dancefloors of Modesto Reservoir Campground for Dirtybird Campout West Coast 2021. That is where a wild weekend of tunes and outrageous activities will occur as many fans cannot wait to get their groove on again. Rally your crew and grab your tickets in the Flash Sale, which had just taken place on June 11 at 10 a.m. PST/01 p.m. EST. Click here to grab the tickets now.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Alaska Airlines Announces New Winter Routes From The West Coast

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author's alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities.
Lifestyleecophiles.com

12 Big Reasons To Visit The US West Coast

There’s nothing quite like the magic and the majesty of the West Coast – it offers some of the most spectacular scenery, relaxed living, and the world’s best amenities. The range of experiences is endless – from wild adventure and luxury city break. Here are 12 big reasons to visit the US West Coast:
Businessconcreteproducts.com

Martin Marietta charts Pacific course in Lehigh Hanson West deal

Flush in investor confidence and financial leverage fueled by a stock price in record territory, Martin Marietta Materials will significantly boost its West Coast presence in a $2.3 billion cash deal for the bulk of Lehigh Hanson West Region operations in Arizona, California, Nevada and Oregon. Anchoring the asset package are the Lehigh Cement Redding and Tehachapi, Calif. plants, with combined annual capacity upward of 1.6 million tons, plus seven terminals; 17 active crushed stone or sand & gravel sites; and, 29 ready mixed concrete plants. The deal does not include the Hanson Permanente Cement plant in Cupertino, Calif. or Oregon sites under Lehigh Hanson’s Seattle-based Cadman Inc. business.
Atlanta, GAathensceo.com

W&A Engineering Announces Expansion into Metro Atlanta

W&A Engineering announced the expansion of its team into Metro Atlanta. W&A Engineering continues to grow its reach across the southeastern United States as they carry out their mission to build better communities. We are beyond thrilled about opening the new office location in the beautiful Wildwood Center business park adjacent to The Battery Atlanta!
Hawaii StateSurfline

West Coast and Hawaii Weekend Surf Outlook (Updated 6/9)

After a few weeks of nonstop Southern Hemi swell, the South Pacific takes a breather. Only modest surf rolls in through the Hawaiian Islands this weekend — yet still marginally rideable on the longboards. Meanwhile, the current south-southwest swell in California trends down, while fresh northwest swell moves in for exposures north of Point Conception. The good news is beach temps rise through late week — along with light wind along the coast. Check out the Best Bets below to see what days to target:
Businesssantarosametrochamber.com

North Coast Builders Exchange Announces Future CEO

North Coast Builders Exchange (NCBE) has announced Lisa Wittke Schaffner as the organization's future Chief Executive Officer following the upcoming retirement of Keith Woods, which is scheduled for December 31, 2021. Woods informed the NCBE leadership earlier this year of his intention to step down from the position he has held for more than 20 years.
Motorsportsracer.com

Trans Am West Coast set to debut at Ridge Motorsports Park

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship will travel to the Pacific Northwest with Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) to Shelton, Washington, for a weekend of vintage and sports car racing at the Ridge Motorsports Park June 11-13. A mixed field of nearly 20 Trans Am, XtremeGT...
Seattle, WAMy Clallam County

NOAA considers additional restrictions to west coast salmon fishing

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal officials are proposing to curtail nontribal salmon fishing along the West Coast in especially bad years to help the Northwest’s endangered killer whales. NOAA Fisheries is taking public comment on the plan, which calls for restricting commercial and recreational salmon fishing when Chinook salmon forecasts are...
Agriculturenurserymag.com

Eason Horticultural Resources announces new west coast nursery manager

Vinny Grasso has joined Eason Horticultural Resources (EHR) as their west coast nursery manager. Grasso spent the last 24 years as sales manager at A&R Spada Farms. Prior to that, he spent 17 years in retail management and purchasing with FlowerTime and Frank’s Nursery & Crafts. Grasso graduated from SUNY...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

WALTER P MOORE EXPANDS WEST COAST LEADERSHIP

International engineering firm Walter P Moore is leveraging tenured expertise within the firm’s Structural Engineering team further expanding their reach in the West Coast market. Rafael Sabelli, PE, SE, accepted the role of Managing Director in the firm’s San Francisco office, continuing his role as Director of Seismic Design. He is an award-winning industry leader in the development of seismic design solutions. Additionally, Sabelli is active in developing seismic design standards for steel systems and is a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction Committee on Specifications, serving as vice-chair of the Technical Committee on Seismic Provisions. He is a Past President of the Structural Engineers Association of California (SEAOC). Sabelli is supported by Tanjeet Juneja, PE, SE, LEED AP, a Senior Associate and Senior Project Manager with a focus on science, tech and research facilities, laboratories, education, healthcare, civic, and community spaces. Juneja specializes in seismic design and analysis of structures and has experience with a wide variety of construction materials and structural technologies. “We are excited to recognize Rafael as the leader of our Structural team in San Francisco. Rafael’s leadership in seismic design contributes significantly to our firm and the broader structural engineering community. His role as seismic designer and engineer of record of the award-winning SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the Air Traffic Control Tower at San Francisco International Airport exemplify his technical expertise” said Blair Hanuschak, PE, SE, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. As Managing Director in the Los Angeles office, Jeff Nixon, PE, consistently delivers high-profile projects across various market sectors including sports, aviation, commercial, entertainment, hospitality, convention centers, and education. Partnering with Sabelli as well is Ryan Anderson, SE, DBIA who is leading the San Diego office, he continues to leverage Walter P Moore’s expertise on the West Coast and internationally. Nixon, Anderson, and Sabelli are supported by Lori Lee, AIA, Managing Director for Los Angeles’ Enclosure Team, and Armen Megerdoomian, Managing Director of the Western Region Parking Services Group. Lee focuses on aviation, hospitality, sports, government, and civic projects and has been instrumental in projects such as the Allegiant Stadium, as well as the American Airlines APM Core and Midfield Satellite Concourse at Los Angeles Airport. Megerdoomian’s team offers parking master planning, feasibility studies, and full A/E design services for standalone parking structures. “Jeff Nixon’s leadership of our LA office has continued to expand our footprint as a firm. He is leading a team that is known for innovative solutions and extremely reliable delivery on every project. He and his team set a very high bar in the marketplace for engagement with our architectural and institutional clients,” said Mark Larsen, PE, SE Managing Principal and Director of Operations of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. Walter P Moore’s Structural, Parking, and Enclosure teams provide comprehensive engineering services to support the design, construction, and improvement of building structures, working with the world’s leading architects, developers, owners, and builders to deliver structures that have been recognized as among the world’s best. About Walter P Moore Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore‘s 700+ professionals work across 21 U.S. offices and five international locations.
Michigan Statethefabricator.com

Autocam Medical announces expansion in Michigan

Autocam Medical, a global contract manufacturer of precision, surgical, and medical components and devices, is investing $60 million through 2024 to expand its manufacturing footprint and capability in Kentwood, Mich. This investment, which includes a new, 100,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility and global headquarters, is expected to create 250 jobs.
California StatePosted by
MIX 106

California Is The Smelliest State On The West Coast

All 50 states have been ranked from smelliest to least; California is #2, you might be surprised where Idaho landed... This is a pretty solid science they used to rank all 50 states from smelliest to least smelly. The study, released by Zippia, examined how filthy the air is in each state, how many landfills there are, DENTAL HEALTH played a role and they even looked at population density and the body odor problem that occurs when too many human beings are in close quarters. Idaho landed in the top 10.... LEAST smelliest. But first, let's shout out the SMELLIEST state in the United States. That honor would go to our friends in Maryland where not are only are there a lot of people, but it also gets real hot and humid during the summer months... Yikes! California is second on the list, but other than that, no state West of the Mississippi made it in the top ten. Woohoo!
Environmentinsideedition.com

West Coast Rattled by Over 600 Earthquakes During Weekend

The West Coast had over 600 recorded earthquakes since the start of the weekend. According to the USGS map, the majority of the earthquakes occurred near the city Calipatria, which lies alongside the San Andreas Fault and is about 30 miles north of the Mexican border. The strength of the...
ConstructionStamford Advocate

Clayco Named Midwest Contractor of the Year by ENR

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Clayco has been named 2021’s Midwest Contractor of the Year by Engineering News-Record (ENR), an accolade that covers an 11-state region. With $3.8 billion of revenue in 2020 and a firm grip on the design-build distribution center market, Clayco topped ENR Midwest’s Top Contractors list for the second year in a row and was unanimously voted Contractor of the Year by ENR’s editors.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

TechBridge nonprofit announces expansion plans

ATLANTA — TechBridge is a nonprofit with a mission of eliminating generational poverty through the innovative use of technology. At the organization’s Digital Ball last week, CEO Nicole Armstrong announced plans to expand TechBridge’s reach in bringing innovative digital transformation across the country while keeping a commitment to local nonprofits.
PoliticsEureka Times-Standard

Conservation groups ready lawsuit against feds over West Coast fishers

From an Environmental Protection Information Center release:. Conservation groups filed a formal notice of their intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its denial of Endangered Species Act protection to the majority of fishers on the West Coast. Relatives of minks and otters, West Coast fishers once...
Fort Hood, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Carry the Load’s West Coast relay team rallies at Fort Hood

Fort Hood hosted the 10th annual “Carry the Load Rally” at the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment on Thursday. At least 10 members of Carry the Load’s West Coast relay team arrived at Fort Hood for the rally and observed a demonstration from the horse detachment. Carry the Load is...