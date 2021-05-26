Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dave Chappelle's New Documentary to Close Tribeca Film Festival

By Rebecca Rubin
seattlepi.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA new documentary from comedian Dave Chappelle has been set to close out this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. The still-untitled movie takes a glimpse into the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic and grapples with the emotions erupting across the nation following the Black Lives Matter movement. It will premiere on June 19 at Radio City Music Hall, marking the first time in more than a year that the iconic New York City venue is reopening its doors.

www.seattlepi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Jane Rosenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca Film Festival#Documentary Film#Radio City Music Hall#New Yorkers#Msg Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Instagram
Related
Rock MusicNME

Watch KISS play a five-song set at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival

KISS returned to the stage this week to perform a five-song set at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival – watch footage below. Friday’s (June 11) show came after a screening of the band’s upcoming documentary, Biography: KISStory. The band’s pyro-filled set saw them play ‘Detroit Rock City’, ‘War Machine’ and...
Fargo, NDhpr1.com

‘Glob Lessons’: Tribeca Film Festival

Colin Froeber and Nicole Rodenburg (who grew up in Fargo) are premiering their film "Glob Lessons" at the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend. The movie can be seen on-demand for the duration of the festival. “Glob Lessons” is the funny and heartfelt feature directorial debut of Nicole Rodenburg. Written by...
Moviestrumbulltimes.com

Reel Dad: 'The Last Film Show' celebrates movies at Tribeca Film Festival

The nine-year-old boy stares, in awe, at the screen, sitting in a movie theater for the first time. Already aware of the potential of his creativity, and the realities of his surroundings, the boy quickly grasps the power of celluloid to take him to worlds he has never imagined, to meet people he may not otherwise encounter. No one has to tell this boy, named Samay, what a special experience a movie can create. All his parents care to explain is why he can’t spend his days and evenings in his new favorite place: the movies.
New York City, NYnywift.org

NYWIFT Members at 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

Congratulations to the following NYWIFT members included in the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival line up!. The festival takes place June 9 – 20, 2021 virtually and live in New York. Tickets and packages can be purchased from the official website. You can click on each title for the festival schedule...
MusicThe New Yorker

Dave Chappelle’s Freewheeling Podcast

When “Chappelle’s Show” first aired, in 2003, it was novel for its content and, more crucially, its attitude. The show had an effortless, laid-back cool, an unapologetic vulgarity, and a deep sense of mischief as Chappelle and his collaborators explored racial dynamics in America. But it also offered a critique of television as a form of entertainment. Most of the sketches parodied popular TV programs (“Frontline,” “The Real World”) or advertising tropes (QVC, car commercials), taking the ingrained rhythms of the medium and scrambling them. In one episode, there was a promotional clip for a fake show with the tagline: “It’s not HBO. It’s just regular-ass TV.” (“Chappelle’s Show” aired on Comedy Central, after being rejected by HBO.) Often, Chappelle would tell his live audience, in between sketch clips: “I can’t believe we haven’t been cancelled yet.” Now legendary for its rule-breaking spirit, “Chappelle’s Show” was absurdist television that brought to light just how absurd most other television was.
MoviesPosted by
TheStreet

"Lovebirds Of The Twin Towers" Premieres At Tribeca Film Festival

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The immersive experience Lovebirds of the Twin Towers premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival as the storied fest marks 20 years, the creative team announced today. Lovebirds tells the true story of Carmen and Arturo Griffith, two elevator operators who worked at the World Trade Center for more than 20 years. Viewers are brought back to a time when the Twin Towers dominated the NYC skyline through the use of VR. Using StoryFile's AI and conversational video, viewers are then able to speak directly with Carmen after watching the film, further deepening their connection with her.
MoviesAustin Chronicle

Tribeca Film Festival Review: Accepted

It's a familiar story, if you hang around in education circles long enough. A charter or private school turns up in an underserved community, and offers (and seemingly delivers) miracles. Your kid will be the first in your family to go to college. It'll provide the kind of unconventional education that will make them flourish.
Manhattan, NYwmagazine.com

Laurie Simmons’s Tribeca Film Festival Trophy Tells the Artist’s Story

Twenty years ago, the artist Laurie Simmons hopped on the New York City subway and traveled from her studio in lower Manhattan deep into Queens. She was on a mission: she’d been tapped by the Tribeca Film Festival to create the official trophy for the filmmakers winning awards that year, and had dreamed up quite a statue—an old-school, 16mm film camera on a pair of human legs. Around the year 2000, the Internet was still in its nascent stages—so Simmons had no Google or Yelp to guide her decision when it came to the metalsmith who would ultimately create her trophy. She traveled to shop after shop looking for the perfect set of limbs, then took yet another train to have the statuette gold-plated.
Moviesspectrumnews1.com

Short film ‘Leylak’ wins award at Tribeca Film Festival

Leylak won the special jury prize for best narrative short film. It's about a Turkish immigrant gravedigger Yusuf who is based in Queens and struggles to make ends meet and care for his young daughter Renk. Yusuf is also unable to comprehend the fact that his wife died of COVID-19,...
MoviesPosted by
Benzinga

Michael Kennedy, Late Civil Rights Attorney And High Times Chairman, Remembered At Tribeca Film Festival Documentary Premiere

The short documentary "Radical Love" looks at the late Michael J. Kennedy’s body of legal work as a criminal defense attorney, his civil rights cases and the political activism of a husband-and-wife legal team who represented — and sometimes joined forces with — progressive movements from the Vietnam War through to the legalization of cannabis.
MoviesTV Grapevine

Tribeca Film Festival: The Final Roundup

The Tribeca Film Festival has drawn to a close, but we are not done celebrating here at TVGrapevine. Here is a look at our final roundup of movies for you to check out as they become available. GraceLand: This is the age-old story of a mom and her daughter who...
Moviescriterioncast.com

Tribeca Film Festival 2021: Dispatch Three

Returning to both theaters and the web after cancelling the 2020 edition, Tribeca has returned stronger than ever. Over the next week I’ll be bringing readers three dispatches, covering the latest and greatest in fiction and non-fiction films from this year’s lineup. Here’s the final dispatch:. Starting off this closing...
Yellow Springs, OHSpringfield News Sun

Dave Chappelle’s outdoor pavilion shows come to an end

Dave Chappelle & Friends may have performed its last show at a Yellow Springs pavilion where it had performed during the pandemic. Wirrig Pavilion, a short distance from U.S. 68 outside Yellow Springs, was granted a temporary use permit in May 2020 by Miami Twp. that allowed for outdoor performances by Chappelle until entertainment venues opened. It has now expired, and Miami Township zoning inspector Richard Zopf said he was unaware of any plans to appeal the permit expiration.
Moviesbaystatebanner.com

Jamila Wignot’s ‘AILEY’ closes Roxbury International Film Festival

Colette Greenstein has been a contributing arts & entertainment writer for the Banner since 2009. VIEW BIO. The 23rd annual Roxbury International Film Festival (RoxFilm) draws to a close on Saturday, June 26 with the in-person-only screening of the riveting documentary “AILEY” from award-winning director Jamila Wignot. The film screens at 6:30 p.m. at the Museum of Fine Arts. A pre-recorded Q&A with the director will premiere on YouTube after the screening at 8:30 p.m.