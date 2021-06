Tesla has been keeping us waiting for its new Model S Plaid for some time, with yet another delay announced last week. The company has also made some questionable updates to the safety systems of its two most popular vehicles. Last week, we also learned why the company constantly increases the prices of its products. Basically, Tesla is always in the news, and there's often a bit of controversy surrounding whatever story the company is involved in. But despite all these factors, people continue to be attracted to the brand and its vehicles, and this is especially true in the used car market, where secondhand Teslas are in extreme demand.