Penn State Football: 2021 Nittany Lions Season Preview and Prediction

For a guy who is coming off his first losing season at Penn State, James Franklin sounds pretty upbeat these days. Maybe that’s because the Nittany Lions were better at the end of the 2020 season than they were at the beginning, winning their last four after starting 0–5. Maybe it’s because he pulled off a recruiting coup in January when he fired offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and brought aboard Mike Yurcich following a coaching purge at Texas. Maybe it’s because the run of spectacularly bad luck that contributed to Penn State’s 0–5 start — injuries, turnovers and a crucial opt-out — seems unlikely to recur in 2021.