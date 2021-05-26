Cancel
New York City, NY

Charles V. King

By Adam Powell
Selam Times-Journal
 18 days ago

Mr. Charles V. King, 61, resident of New York, New York passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Randall Miller Funeral Service, Inc., Selma.

www.selmatimesjournal.com
