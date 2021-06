HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced that the Office of Attorney General (OAG) has shut down another large drug trafficking operation in Kensington, the OAG’s sixth since launching the Kensington Initiative. The months-long investigation, conducted by the Kensington Initiative, resulted in the arrests of eight individuals, including the organization’s ringleader and two high-level dealers. Agents also seized seven firearms, including a ghost gun and a semi-automatic shotgun, more than 8,000 doses of heroin/fentanyl, and $30,000 in cash.