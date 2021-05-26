New Study Shows This Is the World’s Most Popular Skin-Care Brand

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you have adult acne, it's easy to feel like you're the only one getting breakouts past the age of 18. However, anywhere between 12% to 22% of women ages 26 to 44 experience acne, and that number is increasing by the day (on the other hand, only around 3% of adult men experience the condition). In our new series, Acne Diaries, we're asking influential women who happen to have acne about their relationship to their skin, and the products they rely on to keep it happy.