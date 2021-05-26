Cancel
Food & Drinks

Planning a cookout for Memorial Day? The perfect salad side dish

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you planning a cookout for Memorial Day? The Cooking Mom has the perfect salad side dish. In a bowl whisk together first 3 ingredients until well blended. Layer in this order: lettuce, tomatoes, half of the onion, and half of the bacon in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish or large, pretty, clear glass bowl. Spread sour cream mixture evenly over salad. Sprinkle top with remaining bacon and onions. Cover carefully and chill salad at least 2 hours before serving. Serve with croutons.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Salad#Side Dish#Cookout#Cooking#Food Drink#Ranch Dip Mix
