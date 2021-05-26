Planning a cookout for Memorial Day? The perfect salad side dish

Whether they're dry rubbed or tossed in a sticky-sweet Kansas City-style sauce that leaves stains in unexpected places, baby back ribs instantly turn up the volume on your summer gathering. Pounds of ribs laid side by side is a sight to behold—and the smell of them coming right off the grill or being pulled out of the oven guarantees that neighbors will walk over uninvited to say, "what's cooking?" But hey, the more the merrier, especially when it comes to such a crowd-friendly main course like ribs.