The D850 by far is the Best Camera so far that Nikon has developed! The D850 performs excellently in the field and delivers the sharpest photos for landscape photographers. With the Focus Shift (Focus Stacking) feature built-in the camera, it delivers a beautiful and sharp photo from the foreground to infinity. Another feature I really like is the Focus Peaking. The D850 would also be great on Portraits, Weddings, Macro's, Wildlife and so many more fields in photography.