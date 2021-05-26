Cancel
2nd vaccine could be approved for emergency use in kids

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second vaccine could soon be approved for emergency use in kids. This comes as the CDC is investigating whether or not the vaccine contributed to some heart problems in a small group of adults. Dr. Robert Citronberg, the executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention for Advocate Aurora Health joins FOX6 WakeUp with more information.

