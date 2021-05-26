Cancel
Crawford County, MO

Crawford County Literacy Council created, volunteers are needed

By Rob Viehman
 17 days ago

The Crawford County Literacy Council was recently formed to support the county’s Adult Education & Literacy (AEL) classes and English Language Acquisition classes. AEL provides classroom instruction to adults who want to obtain their high school equivalency diploma. The ELA program provides classroom instruction to non-English speaking adults. In Crawford County, there are more than 3,000 adults between the ages of 18-64 that do not have a high school diploma and approximately 250 adults who solely speak a language other than English at home.

