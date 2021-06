As Bradley Chubb enters his fourth season in the NFL, his goal is to take his place among the best pass-rushers in the NFL. "I want to be at the top of that list year in and year out," Chubb told DenverBroncos.com in May. "That's what I strive for, and that's what I'm working toward. I'm going to do whatever it takes on the field. The tenacity, the intensity is going to lead to more sacks and more plays for me, so I'm just going to be out there doing whatever it takes to help the team win. I feel like [the sacks] are going to come with it."