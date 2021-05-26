No, Biden’s summit with Putin doesn’t make the U.S. look ‘weak’

The White House’s announcement on Tuesday that President Biden will meet with Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16 provoked howls of protest from Republicans. The specter of the president sitting down with the Russian leader was too much for critics, given that Russian allies in Belarus grounded an international Ryanair flight to arrest a dissident on board, that the United States had just sanctioned Russia for its SolarWinds hack and that Russian troops are massing along the border with Ukraine. (Of course, the prior president’s meetings with Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un were of no concern //to GOP critics.)