2021 Today's Teen: Sarah Neu of Bradford High School

Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway. The sixteen-week program launches in July and is currently being offered as a hybrid of virtual and in-person curricula and activities. The New Jersey Youth Corps gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college or the military. Interested participants are invited to attend a virtual Open House hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency to learn more about the New Jersey Youth Corps and to complete an application. Virtual Open Houses will be held on Tuesdays at 5:00 p.m., June15th, 22nd, and 29th, as well as Thursdays at noon, June 17th, and 21st.