Gloucester, MA

Holy Family holding spring plant and bake sale Saturday at St. Ann Church

Wicked Local
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Holy Family Women’s Guild will hold its Spring Plant & Bake Sale on Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. until noon outdoors at St. Ann Church on Pleasant Street in Gloucester. The sale will include fresh annual flowers for Memorial Day. The sale will be held outdoors. All safety...

www.wickedlocal.com
#Plant#Memorial Day#St Ann Church#Spring Plant Bake Sale#Holy Family Parish#Noon Outdoors#Fresh Annual Flowers#Pleasant Street
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Today's worthy causes

CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers have or will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cape Ann religion news, services

Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the Annisquam Village Church at the corner of Washington and Leonard streets. Peter and Sandy Lawrence stepped forward and made a gift that enabled the church to install the solar panels in mid April. “We hope that this gift will serve...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

WOODS TO WRITING DESK: Trading trails for seashore

Making sand castles, collecting seashells, and exploring the deep blue sea through scuba goggles are what summers spent on the shore are made for. But being as fair-skinned as I am, adventuring out onto the sunny Cape Ann beaches as a child meant something totally different. While my brothers turned...
Rockport, MAPosted by
Rockport Bulletin

Check out these homes on the Rockport market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Commanding an ideal anchorage on Gloucester's coveted Eastern Point, 'Stoneacre' sits at tide's edge and floats above the water like a yacht in the harbor, the waves seemingly at arm's reach from every room, a cruise or sail just a moment away at the end of a deep-water dock with double moorings. Constructed of hand-cut granite block and set deep in granite ledge, the home is aptly named and built for the ages. An iconic presence for over a century, Stoneacre today offers a seaside estate without peer. Drive through the hand-carved wooden gates and enter a world where all is 'luxury, peace and pleasure.' The home's lavish scale'9+ bedrooms, 6 full baths, 4 half baths, 8 fireplaces, 10,000 sf of living space (plus 6,000+ sf of partially finished space on the 3rd floor)'is balanced by interior spaces of understated elegance and ease. With its immaculate grounds and fortress-like construction, Stoneacre offers the ultimate refuge and family compound at a time when it is needed most.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amanda Armstrong Group, Engel & Volkers By The Sea at 978-865-1168</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1NUE43MjY0NDA5NSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Killybracken, an enchanting estate with expansive lawns and lush, perennial gardens, ensures absolute and self-sufficient privacy while enjoying stunning panoramic ocean views. The compound features an historic main residence, pool house, guest cottage, detached two car garage all built with the finest attention to detail. This estate is rooted in beauty and strength. Behind the high-quality craftsmanship of gorgeous granite, antique woods, and other natural stone finishes. First built in 1927 in the Arts and Crafts Style, the entire compound has undergone a painstaking and thorough renovation, making it ideal for modern entertaining. The pool house with its all-season, indoor-outdoor pool is a true gem, offering additional living and entertaining space as well as an 8-person spa and steam room.This magnificent manor is secluded on one of the most eastern points of land in the continental United States yet has convenient links to Boston and can be easily reached by land, air and sea.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Valerie Post, Engel & Volkers Boston at 617-936-4194</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1NUE43MjY1NTU4OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Open 4/10 & 4/11 or by appointment. Register in person so that everyone can experience a safe socially distanced private showing experience observing Covid19 Protocol (complete Covid19 paperwork online in advance, masks required) Offers Due Tuesday 4/13/2021 by 5 p.m. This home was designed to maximize its secluded setting and framed against an idyllic backdrop of mature trees. Ideally situated to support walking access to all area amenities including Good Harbor Beach, Rocky Neck, Gloucester Stage including all area amenities in East Gloucester in particular Bass Rocks Golf and Tennis Club. Support your seasonal and year round appetite to get outdoors and enjoy an active lifestyle on the North Shore and enjoy enviable seclusion flavored with oceanic breezes and a dramatic landscape. This treasure is just minutes from downtown and offered in exceptional condition, featuring all new windows and doors, new siding, insulation, interior and exterior paint and so much more.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amanda Armstrong Group, Engel & Volkers By The Sea at 978-865-1168</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1NUE43MjgxMDEwNiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Trading trails for seashore

Making sand castles, collecting seashells, and exploring the deep blue sea through scuba goggles are what summers spent on the shore are made for. But being as fair-skinned as I am, adventuring out onto the sunny Cape Ann beaches as a child meant something totally different. While my brothers turned...
Rockport, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cape Ann news in brief

ROCKPORT— Rockport Public Library hosts a Zoom Pop-up Art class on Saturday, May 22, with animator Lottie Reiniger, a pioneer of silhouette animation. Create your own shadow box theater using a story you already know or one from your imagination, as well as making silhouettes of characters and props. Kits for this project are provided by the library and may be picked up any time after registration. Bring the kit to class along with a pencil, markers, glue stick, tape, scissors, and flashlight. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. Kits are limited, so register early at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to reserve yours and and your Zoom login information.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Around Cape Ann: Art associations opening this weekend

Artworks of all kinds will be available for viewing in diverse shows on Cape Ann as spring ushers in the opening of local arts associations. Celebrating its 99th season, the North Shore Arts Association will present opening shows featuring its artist members, associate artist members, and an exhibition of contemporary works. These shows are free to the public at its galleries at 11 Pirates Lane in East Gloucester, starting Saturday. May 15.