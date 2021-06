Rookie Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert is now six games into his big league career, and his last three outings have been night and day compared to his first three. Last Sunday, Gilbert put together his best start yet, holding Cleveland to a run on four hits and a walk over a season-best 6 2/3 innings, striking out six along the way. Before that he struck out seven Angels while holding them to two runs on just two hits over five innings (though he did issue four walks), which followed up a six-inning performance where the A’s managed just two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five times.