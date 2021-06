DUBLIN, PA — In 2021, the U.S. Postal Service® is relocating the Dublin PA, Post Office. The removal of the previous post office location in Dublin, PA made way for the developer of the Dublin Town Center new build project to move forward with immediate construction plans. Customers can still retrieve their mail in the box lobby of 123 N Main Street in Dublin. The USPS® is moving to a space of approximately 1800 square feet withparking within the new building at the Dublin Town Center. The proposed new facility will maintain the same level of service.