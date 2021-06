Clay County, IA (KICD) — Two Minnesota residents were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Clay County Friday night. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the stop was conducted on 49-year-old Matthew Laue for a traffic violation. Following an investigation, it was determined that Laue and 46-year-old Erin McMahon were in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both Laue and McMahon were placed under arrest and taken to the Clay County Jail.