Maine State

When Was The Last Time It Hit 90 Degrees in Portland, Maine?

By The Captain
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Portland is looking at a HOT ONE today. Many places in Maine will hit 90 degrees today. Not bad for May! It's just a tease, though, because we will see a 30-degree swing with Memorial Day Weekend highs only around 60 degrees. So, enjoy the heat while it lasts. The last time it hit 90 degrees in Portland was July 28th of 2020. Getting to 90 in May is pretty rare, but the high-temperature record for this date is 91 degrees back in 2015.

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

