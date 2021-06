MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Russia-focused gold producer Nordgold said on Tuesday it had decided to postpone the initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the London Stock Exchange. "Recent central bank comments indicating an acceleration in expected interest rate rises have created significant uncertainty and volatility in the resources sector, in particular impacting gold and gold equities," Chief Executive Nikolai Zelenski said in a statement. "Nordgold has determined that it would therefore not be sensible to pursue an IPO at this particular juncture," he said.