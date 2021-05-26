Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Azul looking to buy bankrupt LATAM Airlines’ Brazil operation, source says

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Azul SA has approached Chile’s bankrupt LATAM Airlines Group with the aim of buying its Brazilian operation, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters. Azul’s shares rose more than 5% in Sao Paulo on the news. LATAM filed for bankruptcy protection a year...

wibqam.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Neeleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latam Airlines#Airline Industry#Latam Airlines#Reuters#Brazilian#Azul Sa#Latam Airlines Group#Jetblue Airways Corp#Valor Economico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
Industrykitco.com

Sigma breaks ground at Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Brazil

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, these activities follow completion of the geotechnical assessment for the civil engineering and...
BusinessZDNet

Oracle appoints new president for Brazil operations

Oracle has promoted Alexandre Maioral to the role of president for its operations in Brazil as part of a regional restructuring process. Previously senior vice president for the company's applications division, Maioral joined Oracle a decade ago. Prior to his latest role, he held other senior positions in the company in areas such as strategic accounts and customer experience.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Copersucar says 'nothing concrete' in Alvean approach

(Includes comments from Copersucar CEO, context on Alvean) SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Copersucar said on Tuesday it had been approached about a possible partnership at Alvean, the world’s largest sugar trader, but talks had not progressed to “anything concrete”. Copersucar did not disclose the name of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Smartfit may raise $454 million in IPO - prospectus

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian gym and dance school chain Smartfit said it may raise around 2.250 billion reais ($454 million) through the sale of shares in an initial public offering, according to a preliminary prospectus issued late on Tuesday. That estimate is based on a price per share of...
Public HealthWTOP

Copa America in Brazil up to 140 virus cases

SAO PAULO (AP) — There were 140 known COVID-19 cases at the Copa America in Brazil on Monday, up from 66 positive tests on Thursday. CONMEBOL said in a statement that of the 15,235 tests, the number of people infected was 0.9% of the total. “Most of the affected are...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads gains across Latam currencies

* BRL up on economic prospects * Bolsonaro faces protests as COVID deaths rise more than 500,000 * Latam FX rally as dollar dips after Fed rally * BlackRock pro-risk; Morgan Stanley turns bearish on EMFX By Susan Mathew June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped 1% on Monday on a robust economic outlook, while Mexico's peso broke a six-session losing streak as the dollar lost momentum after a strong rally last week. The real attempted to push up to one-year highs hit last week. A survey of economists forecast Brazilian growth, inflation and interest rates in 2021 to new highs following the central bank's indication that it could quicken the pace of tightening. Growth is now expected be to 5%, inflation 5.9%, and the benchmark Selic interest rate at 6.5%. Investors seemed to look past anti-government protests over the weekend as COVID-19 deaths in Brazil topped 500,000. Thousands took to the streets blasting President Jair Bolsonaro for not acquiring vaccines fast enough and for questioning the need for mask wearing. This comes as Bolsonaro's popularity has hit new lows ahead of elections next year. A poll last month showed a left-wing rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, would win in a runoff vote if the 2022 elections were held today. "We believe a higher discontentment, especially if reflected in the polls, tends to push the government to an easier fiscal posture," Citi strategists said in a note. LATAM FX BUCK EM GLOOM Emerging market currencies had taken a hit last week as the dollar rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a surprisingly hawkish tone. Morgan Stanley in a Monday note said it had turned bearish on emerging market currencies, citing higher real rate in the United States, expensive valuations and risks for growth differentials to widen between developed and developing markets. Most emerging market currencies in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa had fallen on Monday, but Latin America got a lift as the dollar consolidated gains. Mexico's peso looked to end its longest losing streak since February, up 0.5%, while Colombia's peso rebounded from six-week lows despite falling oil prices. Meanwhile, BlackRock maintained a pro-risk stance, citing a "powerful restart" after the pandemic, while adding that they do not see the Fed's new outlook translating into significantly higher interest rates any time soon. "Any temporary spikes in rates could challenge emerging market assets in particular, but we advocate staying invested and looking through any turbulence," BlackRock said in a note. Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa index was weighed down by materials stocks as iron ore, copper and oil prices fell. Shares of Mexican construction companies Grupo Carso , owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1% after Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told the firms that built the metro railway that collapsed and killed 26 people last month to help pay for its reconstruction. She did not specify an amount. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1408 GMT: Stock Latest Daily % change indexes MSCI Emerging Markets 1348.86 -0.91 MSCI LatAm 2607.67 0.07 Brazil Bovespa 128128.01 -0.22 Mexico IPC 50301.78 -0.04 Chile IPSA 4294.39 -0.83 Argentina MerVal 65136.00 -1.963 Colombia COLCAP 1251.20 -0.48 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0340 0.73 Mexico peso 20.5771 0.39 Chile peso 749.1 0.00 Colombia peso 3751 0.40 Peru sol 3.95 -0.01 Argentina peso (interbank) 95.3700 0.00 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Celebrities740thefan.com

‘Girl from Rio’ Anitta joins Nubank to target low-income clients

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian pop star Anitta has joined Latin American financial start-up Nubank as the seventh member of its board of directors, in an unusual signing for a bank. Born in a Rio de Janeiro slum, Anitta has become one of the most prominent Brazilian artists, nominated four...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Brazil's Nubank Looks For Underwriters, Report Says

Brazilian digital bank Nubank is looking for investment banks to help support its initial public offering (IPO), U.S. News reported. The company’s talks with banks are more advanced than anyone previously thought, U.S. News reported. To that effect, company Founder and CEO David Vélez had not even said there were plans to go public, although he said previously it is likely to happen at some point in the future.
Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Maersk wins EPCI contract for Mero 2 project in Brazil

Libra Consortium has contracted Maersk Supply Service for the pre-lay of the mooring system for a newbuild FPSO in Brazil. The project comprises engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) work at the Mero 2 project and will be carried out over 2021 and 2022. The scope of work includes pre-laying...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil to plant 40 million hectares with soybeans in 2021/2022 crop year

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will increase the country's area planted with soybeans to 40 million hectares (98.8m acres) this season from 37.8 million hectares in the previous crop year, Bartolomeu Braz, who leads farmer group Aprosoja in the state of Goiás, said on Monday. Speaking at...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Potential airline consolidation in Brazil: more questions than answers

There has been no shortage of smaller airlines in Latin America seizing on opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Azul’s reported pursuit of LATAM Airlines Brazil is the most ambitious move yet. After a consistent period of consolidation in Brazil during the last decade and a half, there is likely...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX retreats on hawkish Fed, Brazil c.bank awaited

* Brazil's real comes off 1-year high * Mexican peso leads Latam losses * EM assets tumble (Updates after Fed meeting) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick June 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies retreated on Wednesday after hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve confirmed some market fears about rising inflation, while investors also awaited a central bank decision in Brazil. Fed policymakers brought forward their timeline for raising interest rates to 2023, and forecast inflation above the bank's 2% target. Even as the bank reaffirmed that policy would remain accommodative in the near-term, emerging markets retreated as fears of overheating inflation in the United States were somewhat confirmed. Mexico's peso was the worst performer among Latam currencies, falling as much as 1.9% to a two-month low of 20.389, while Brazil's real came off a one-year high, shedding 0.2%. "Given the economic backdrop, maximum policy accommodation is hard to square with the levels of inflation and growth that are present in the economy," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. "This inflection point in policy setting has come sooner than expected with the economy running well above the initial forecasts this year." Emerging markets fell across the board, as U.S. treasury yields shot up after the meeting, narrowing the gap between risky and risk-free debt. The MSCI's index of EM currencies tumbled 0.3%. Losses in the real were somewhat mitigated as many expect the Brazil central bank to hint at a more aggressive tightening cycle, dropping commitment to a "partial normalization" of policy when it meets later in the day. The bank is widely expected to deliver a third consecutive interest rate hike, to 4.25%. Noting the real's 5% appreciation since Brazil's May rate hike, Citi analysts wrote: "We expect BRL to trade well in the aftermath of the meeting, especially if they drop the "partial normalization" guidance." Mexico's peso fell for a fourth straight session after ratings agency S&P affirmed its rating a couple of notches above junk, retaining a negative outlook. Investors remained on edge about Peru, fearing sweeping changes to mining laws in the world's No.2 copper producer should socialist Pedro Castillo become president. The sol currency fell 0.5%, heading toward all-time lows. Average yields on Peru's local currency bonds closed on Tuesday at 5.32%, a six-week high and up some 25 basis points so far this week on the GBI-EM index. Castillo is claiming victory in elections though rival Keiko Fujimori is fighting the result and an official winner is yet to be declared. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1364.68 -0.99 MSCI LatAm 2632.53 -0.65 Brazil Bovespa 128982.66 -0.85 Mexico IPC 50558.59 -0.69 Chile IPSA 4352.48 -0.21 Argentina MerVal 67124.79 0.178 Colombia COLCAP 1251.94 -0.03 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0521 -0.23 Mexico peso 20.2825 -1.37 Chile peso 729.4 -0.39 Colombia peso 3680.24 0.42 Peru sol 3.9007 -0.54 Argentina peso 95.3100 -0.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Sujata Rao, David Gregorio and Nick Zieminski)
Lifestyleeturbonews.com

LATAM Airlines Group launches pilot health passport

The mobile application allows greater autonomy in the management of international trips, permitting passengers to validate all the documentation required by the authorities. IATA Travel Pass works based on the biometric information of the passenger’s passport. Having more automated and contactless processes is a new reality for everyone. Tools of...
BusinessStreet.Com

Jim Collins: But Have You Looked At Brazil Lately?

Real Money contributor Jim Collins says the wheels are coming off Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report stock. But he thinks smart investors should drive toward energy stocks and Brazil. That might seem like a crazy decision in an era when electric vehicles are poised to take over the auto market...
Travelaviacionline.com

LATAM Airlines starts testing the IATA Travel Pass

Don’t miss the latest aviation news from Latin America and Spain in our newly Aviacionline English Feed at Twitter and Telegram . You may also follow us in LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for our broader coverage in Spanish. LATAM Airlines has decided to advance in a testing stage together with...
Economych-aviation.com

Brazil's Azul drives Amazonas expansion

10.06.2021 - 01:42 UTC. Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras (AD, Sao Paulo Viracopos) is planning to issue up to USD500 million worth of five-year to seven-year senior unsecured bonds to raise funds to pay debts it had put off during the Covid-19 pandemic. The amount was revised down from USD600 million to between USD300 million and USD500 million on June 8.