Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

It's been 6 years and Backdrops is still my favorite wallpaper app on Android

By Rita El Khoury
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There was a time, a decade ago, when I was obsessed with customizing my phone's homescreen down to the tiniest details. Wallpaper, icons, widgets, everything had to match to perfection, and each few days I'd spend several hours putting together a new style from scratch. I don't have that much free time or patience now, and my homescreen setup is as simple as it gets: two rows of folders and the Google search bar on the bottom, plus the Pixel widget on top. I just slap a new wallpaper every now and then and feel like I've achieved something. The truth, though, is that barely any effort goes into it because I've been using the same wallpaper app for six years: Backdrops.

www.androidpolice.com
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallpapers#Android Phone#Interface Design#Widgets#Material Design#Backdrops#Community#Amoled#Pro#Wallpaper Apps#Icons#Graphical Scenery#Color#Artwork#Patterned Walls#Style#Folders#Original Work#Google Search#Catalog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The Best Android Apps for Finding Unique Wallpapers

It has never been easier to personalize your phone so that it reflects your visual styles and preferences. And with this personalization comes the thousands of wallpapers you can use for your home and lock screens. But where can you find unique and interesting wallpapers easily? Check out our list...
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Android 12’s Big Lock Screen Clock is My Favorite New Thing

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. There are a bunch of new Android 12 features to get excited about, like the upcoming wallpaper-based theme engine, the overhaul to UI elements, and new privacy controls. But as we often mention, sometimes the best changes are some of the smallest that add to your quality of life without doing much.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

OnePlus' WellPaper App Shows Your App Usage Right on Your Wallpaper

OnePlus has recently launched an app called WellPaper that shows your phone's app usage in a wallpaper. The app offers multiple wallpapers to choose from, and you can view your app usage duration for various app categories on these wallpapers. WellPaper Makes Viewing App Usage Easier on Android. As announced...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

10 best sound apps for Android

There are a ton of apps out there that make sounds, We think we found the best. Here are the best sound apps for Android!. Sound apps are a difficult topic to cover. Tons of apps make noises and sometimes they’re even good noises. There are a variety of sound apps that include white noise apps, sound boards, sound effects, and even some niche stuff like binaural audio, ASMR, and other types of sounds. We wrote about some types of sound apps in a previous app list. You can check out animal noises, sleep sounds, and nature sound apps by clicking here. We also have music apps linked up just below if that’s the sound you want. Otherwise, here are the best sound apps for Android!
Cell PhonesPhandroid

OnePlus has a new wallpaper app that tracks your smartphone usage

Many of us probably know that it’s probably not good to be glued to our phones all day, but we can’t help it. Sometimes we get too engrossed and just end up spending hours on end on our mobile devices, which is why companies like Google have introduced digital wellbeing features designed to help us better manage our time.
Beauty & FashionGear Patrol

A Favorite Pilot's Watch Has Been Refined for 2021

Down-to-earth tool watches are Oris's bread and butter, but you can increasingly expect in-house movements from the independent Swiss watchmaker — as well as toughness and reasonable prices, of course. The latest to get the in-house treatment is a limited-edition version of the brand's Big Crown pilot's watch, refining the classic look that we love by bringing the benefits of some excellent mechanics inside.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

apps designed for older android version

I have the apk file for an old app that is no longer on the play store. it's for gingerbread but i want to edit it so that it will run on android 11. is this possible and if so how hard would it be to do. Android applications are...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

June's Pixel Feature Drop is here, and there's more new stuff than we expected

It's June, and that means a few things: Nice weather, Pride Month, gardening, donut day, and the latest Pixel Feature Drop update. This month we're getting several new features: previously leaked long-exposure Night Sight videos for animated astrophotography, the debut of the Locked Folder feature for Google Photos, a new Heads Up feature for Digital Wellbeing that leaked last year to help pedestrians, Assistant-based voice controls for answering or rejecting calls, a new Gboard feature to pull details like phone numbers or URLs from bigger chunks of text in your clipboard, and an expansion of car crash detection. Recorder and Call Screen are also coming to more markets and languages, plus a set of new Pride-themed ringtones and backgrounds.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Android 12’s Wallpaper-Based Color Theme is Working!

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. One of the most anticipated changes to Android 12 that we’ve been hoping would arrive with each developer preview and now beta, has been the wallpaper-based theme engine. It’s been on our wishlist from the moment it leaked because it could really change the way we set out to customize our Android phones like never before. In Android 12 Beta 2, it’s working!
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Android 12's app switcher now has a boring opaque background

Themes are a big part of Android 12, offering all-new ways for customizing your phone as much as you want. Unfortunately, there are a couple of places where it seems like Google has locked everyone into a single visual element. In Android 12 Beta 2, the Recent apps page has replaced your wallpaper with a new solid backdrop that uses Monet to pull colors from your wallpaper.
NFLPosted by
Android Police

Android 12 Beta 2 gets new shortcuts for wallet and device controls

Android 12's latest beta is here, and it's going to take some time to adjust to all of the changes. Google has modified the power menu, eliminating easy access to both the smart home control panel and your Pay account. Thankfully, those shortcuts haven't been completely erased from Android — you just need to know where to look.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

12 new and notable Android apps and live wallpapers from the last two weeks including RainViewer, WellPaper, and Jetpack (5/22/21 - 6/5/21)

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today's roundup is sponsored by RainViewer, a perfect app to plan your summer outings around seasonal summer storms. This week I have a unique live wallpaper app from OnePlus and the arrival of Jetpack, an app that can help bloggers backup their WordPress sites on the go. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps and live wallpapers released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Android 12 picks up new screen on/off animations

Starting for some in Beta 1 and with a wider rollout in Beta 2, Android 12 sports a fun new lockscreen on/off animation — or, depending on how you count, two slightly different animations. One expands out from the power button if you turn your phone on or off that way, and another expanding from the bottom of the display if you tap to wake or it times out on its own.
Technology9to5Google

Chrome for Android may soon follow Material You color theming

One of the hallmarks of the upcoming Material You design language, featured in Android 12, is apps theming themselves based on your current wallpaper. Signs have begun to point toward Chrome for Android preparing to support Material You color theming. Material You is set to freshen up Material Design on...
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

Vivaldi 4.0 for Android cuts distance with Google Chrome including translation of web pages

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - One of the best alternatives to Google Chrome approaches the potential of the famous browser with a long-awaited function: the translation of web pages. Vivaldi 4.0 is now available on the Google Play Store, it maintains the privacy features andincludes Vivaldi Translate with instant and private translation.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Google reveals its most radical Android 12 changes yet in new beta

Usually, when Google announces Android previews or betas, the company focuses on developer-oriented details like new APIs. But, as Android 12 Beta 2 rolls out today, Google is hyping up long-awaited user-facing changes, like the new Privacy Dashboard, the microphone and camera access indicators it's been working on in various forms since 2019 (plus quick settings toggles for both), and a new "connectivity experience" that makes it easier to switch between data sources.
Cell PhonesCourier News

iMyFone launches AnyTo app’s new version enabling Android and iOS users to switch GPS locations anytime

IMyFone introduces a more recent version of an excellent app they call AnyTo to now facilitate Android users to change the background on their devices. GUANGDONG, Shenzhen, June 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iMyFone is established as a solutions provider for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and Mac devices. They have launched several applications that are user-friendly and exhibit good features. AnyTo is a remarkable addition to the products iMyFone has developed for more than five years to optimize Android device usage.