Dabin, Autograf, SG Lewis, Moore Kismet, Seven Lions, Cassian, and more have been unveiled on the lineup for Lost In Dreams Music Festival. Back in February, Insomniac continued its growth into new reaches of the dance music and festival scene by unveiling one of its newest brands, Lost In Dreams. Centered around the sounds of melodic dubstep, future bass, and other vocal-driven styles, this new addition to their roster has already seen a number of stunners on their imprint. But along with the initial announcement was a tease that Lost In Dreams would become its own festival as well, and after teasing its debut this year, today they’ve unveiled the lineup!