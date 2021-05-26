Cancel
TV Series

Captain Luthor’s Identity Finally Revealed in ‘Superman & Lois’

By Haley
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent episode of Superman & Lois dropped a major bomb — Captain Luthor’s real identity is John Henry Irons, otherwise known as Steel. In the comics, Irons first appears in The Adventures of Superman #500. He was once saved by Superman. After the death of Superman by Doomsday, Irons was one of the four who stepped up to take on the mantle of the Man of Steel in Metropolis, feeling like it was his duty. Unlike the others, however, he never claimed to be Superman. When Superman returned, his name was shortened to “Steel.” He later received a series of his own that ran from 1994-1998.

Superman & Lois episode photos show Lois in need of some help

REALITY — Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation. Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde Navarette) to audition for the musical revue at school. Superman & Lois...
‘Superman & Lois’ Review: Season 1 Episode 7 “Man of Steel”

Just because a man is bald, tech savvy and wants to murder Superman does not mean he’s Lex Luthor. This episode revealed that the man who is determined to kill Superman isn’t Captain Luthor as he is called by his Echo Dot, I mean, A.I. He’s really John Henry Irons AKA Steel the character famously introduced after Superman died in the comics and also known for a truly terrible 1996 flop starring Shaq. This show has been pulling a fast one on us from the pilot.
Holding the Wrench – Superman & Lois

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. REALITY – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation. Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde...
Superman & Lois – “Loyal Subjekts”

DETAILS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) team up to piece together the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Alex Garfin, Jordan Elsass, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#109). The episode was directed by Eric Dean Seaton and written by Andrew N. Wong. Original airdate 6/8/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.
Superman & Lois' Jordan Elsass Reacts to Jonathan's 'Horrifying' Discovery

Jonathan received an unexpected crash course in the multiverse on Tuesday’s Superman & Lois, and he may never look at either of his parents the same way again. While investigating John Henry Irons’ van with his mother, he learned everything — that John was Lois’ husband on the other earth, that they had a daughter named Natalie, and that this other Lois was murdered on live TV by her earth’s Superman. And when Jonathan later put himself in harm’s way, he received the scolding of a lifetime. (That was some excellent work by Bitsie Tulloch.)
Superman & Lois Season 1 E08 Preview: Lois & Jonathan Investigate

With only hours to go until the next chapter in The CW's Superman & Lois, viewers were already treated to an image of what appears to finally be a one-on-one between Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks). Will the truth behind Irons's mission be revealed? Or will Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Jonathan's (Jordan Elsass) investigation beat Clark to the answers he's seeking? In the following preview for tonight's episode "Holding the Wrench," the son gets to learn some investigative tricks of the trade from mom as Lois's name literally opens doors for them- but how much will they reveal?
Superman & Lois "Loyal Subjekts" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Loyal Subjekts", the June 8th episode of Superman & Lois. This week's episode saw Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) find out even more about John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) as well as the revelation that General Lane (Dylan Walsh) and the government have been developing weapons that could be used against Superman if he were to ever turn. The episode also saw Superman realize that John Henry's warning about Morgan Edge starting to come to fruition and from the looks of things in the preview, next week will see that go to a whole new level.
Superman & Lois Season 1 E09 Preview: Has The War Already Started?

After last week's run of major revelations involving Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), Irons headed out into an uncertain future. Meanwhile, Lois and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) share a moment of honesty while Gen. Lane (Dylan Walsh) is forced to be honest about Project 7734- a revelation he'll need to explain to Jonathan, as you're about to see in the following preview for "Loyal Subjekts." Now the focus shifts to Edge (Adam Rayner), who may not be feeling too easy about things now that Lois, Clark, and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are comparing notes to decipher what it is Edge really wants with Smallville.