Captain Luthor’s Identity Finally Revealed in ‘Superman & Lois’

The recent episode of Superman & Lois dropped a major bomb — Captain Luthor’s real identity is John Henry Irons, otherwise known as Steel. In the comics, Irons first appears in The Adventures of Superman #500. He was once saved by Superman. After the death of Superman by Doomsday, Irons was one of the four who stepped up to take on the mantle of the Man of Steel in Metropolis, feeling like it was his duty. Unlike the others, however, he never claimed to be Superman. When Superman returned, his name was shortened to “Steel.” He later received a series of his own that ran from 1994-1998.