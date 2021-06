Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted he was "fighting back tears" as he left Liverpool, but also hinted that there are unexplained issues behind his departure. His contract now expired, the Dutch midfielder is leaving Liverpool after five years to join Paris Saint-Germain. However with Jurgen Klopp praising him, Wijnaldum expressing his love for the club and most Reds supporters keen to keep the player, it begs the question: why is Wijnaldum leaving Liverpool?