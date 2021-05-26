Cancel
Celebrities

Ricki Lake Shows Off New Engagement Ring In Adorable Pic With Ross Burningham

DoYouRemember?
 16 days ago
Ricki Lake is finally engaged and showed it off as such in a sweet photo with fiancé Ross Burningham. “Well, friends, he put a ring on it! 💍 #engaged to my magnificent king. I am officially the happiest woman in the land. My dear Ross, I choose you today and everyday!” she writes in the caption.

The couple got engaged back in February, but now he’s finally put a real ring on it! She shared news of her engagement in February, writing on Instagram, “Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged! 💍 ♥️ This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human.”

Ricki Lake is proudly showing off her new engagement ring!

Lake talked to People Magazine as well about her relationship with Ross, saying, “Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives. Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come.”

The two apparently had a steamy proposal, which Lake shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She even revealed that Burningham was “a booty call for a few months there.” “I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we’re in my new Malibu home. So it was romantic and very spontaneous and I couldn’t be happier,” Lake shared at the time. She did add that there was “no ring yet” though, so it looks like they have finally found the perfect one!

Lake was previously married to Rob Sussman, from 1994 to 2004, and Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015.

