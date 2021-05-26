Cancel
Restless Nigerian town scores win for peace through football

Cover picture for the articleFor years, the central Nigerian city of Jos was a flashpoint for ethnic strife pitting Christian and Muslim youths against each other in clashes in rival neighbourhoods. Neighbour turned against neighbour as Muslims dared not cross into Christian districts, and Christians steered clear of Muslim dominated quarters. But community leaders have turned to football and music as a way to reach across the divide in a programme successfully building trust and restoring the peace.

