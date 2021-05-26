Liverpool FC statement

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt is with huge disappointment that Liverpool Football Club notes the latest developments in the judicial process relating to the Hillsborough disaster. While it would not be our place, legally or otherwise, to comment on those proceedings as they pertain to individuals, it is incumbent on us to forcefully point out that the 96 victims, their families, survivors and all those who suffered as a result of the Hillsborough tragedy have continuously been failed in their pursuit for justice.

