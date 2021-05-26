Marshall’s King leaves with accolades

Longview’s football program has been working hard over the past month and is ready to show off its progress at Monday’s Green and White Game at Lobo Stadium. “I want to have a good, intense scrimmage, but we need to protect one another and get out of it healthy,” said Longview head football coach John King. “Make sure we execute properly, our alignments are good, we don’t have penalties, we don’t make mistakes, no turnovers, defensively you don’t want to give up explosive plays, and you hope that what kicking game you do use you get good execution from the snaps to the holds to the kicks and protections. You don’t want it to be a walkthrough and a lackluster performance. I want them to play with some enthusiasm.”