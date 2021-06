PITCHING - GRADE C. The Bulldog pitching staff allowed 12 earned runs on 22 hits and 11 walks while striking out 42 in 27 innings for a 4.00 ERA. Of the starting pitchers, only Will Bednar pitched a good game, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk to go along with his eight strikeouts in 7 innings. Overall, the threesome of Bednar, Christian MacLeod and Jackson Fristoe had a a 6.23 ERA (nine earned runs in 13 innings).