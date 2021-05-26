The Ballad of Brook Lopez: How the Bucks Big is Disrupting Miami Inside the Arc

When the dust settled after the analytics comet struck NBA hardwoods, Brook Lopez’s game should’ve been extinct. Instead (as we all know by now) he evolved, turning his finely tuned post moves into capable long-range cannons. His explosion as a 3-point shooter in Milwaukee under Mike Budenholzer’s tutelage resulted in his handsome $52 million dollar payday despite the Bucks flaming out against the Toronto Raptors in 2019. What turned even more heads was his evolution into an All-Defensive player. Once more, Bud armed Lopez with a zone-drop scheme that took his best attributes, length and intelligence, and deployed them to craft one of the finest rim protection teams in NBA history last year.