Italy’s financial police have fined more than 40 tourists for attempting to smuggle 100 kilograms sand and seashells off the Italian island of Sardinia. The tourists were stopped as part of a sting operation at the island’s airport and port. They were fined around €3,000 per person and the sand and seashells were safely returned to the island’s beaches. A lot of the sand and seashells end up being sold online, which has been a crime on the island since 2017 when more than a ton of sand was plundered off the island.