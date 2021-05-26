Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Blinken visits Egypt on Middle East tour to bolster Israel-Hamas cease-fire

By Don Johnson
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ASvL_0aC0yBVd00
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (second from left) in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday. Photo by EPA-EFE/Egyptian Presidency

May 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Egypt on Wednesday to meet with officials, including President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who helped negotiate a cease-fire to end 11 days of fighting between Israel and militant group Hamas in Gaza.

The Egypt stop is the latest leg of Blinken's three-day diplomatic jaunt through the Middle East, which began in Israel on Tuesday. He met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin and later with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

After meeting with Abbas, Blinken announced that U.S. President Joe Biden will ask Congress for $75 million for development and economic aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

"The U.S. is providing more than $360 million of urgent support for the Palestinian people," Blinken tweeted Wednesday. "We will galvanize the international community to make more aid available for humanitarian and development efforts."

During the Egypt stop Wednesday, Blinken met in Cairo with al-Sisi and foreign minister Sameh Shoukry. Both men were instrumental in brokering the Gaza cease-fire last week.

The truce took effect Friday and ended days of deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist group the United States designates as terrorist. The Israeli bombing campaign killed more than 230 people, mostly Palestinians.

Blinken said Egypt and Jordan are central players in trying to bring peace to the region. He will visit Jordan on Thursday before returning to the United States.

In a call with al-Sisi on Monday, Biden thanked Egyptian officials for their "successful diplomacy" to achieve the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

Blinken will not meet with Hamas leaders during his Middle East trip. Hamas controls the Gaza Strip, while the Palestinian Authority operates in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Blinken said at the start of the trip that Biden sent him to work for peace in the region and review reconstruction and humanitarian needs.

Scenes from fighting in Israel, Gaza

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reuven Rivlin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle East#U S Secretary#Israeli#Congress#Palestinians#Sunni Islamic#The Palestinian Authority#Israel Hamas Cease Fire#Hamas Leaders#State Antony Blinken#Egyptian Officials#Cairo#Hostilities#Gaza Strip#Militant Group#President Reuven Rivlin#Jordan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank raid

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday. Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security...
Middle EastConcord Monitor

Letter: Middle East conflict

It seems everyone but Israel agrees that creating separate Israeli and Palestinian states is a solution to the current impasse between the two sides. The current situation is that the Israelis systematically deprive the Palestinians of equal right so that they can maintain a Jewish state. Former President Jimmy Carter rightly called this apartheid and a moral outrage.
Middle EastBBC

The dilemma of rebuilding Gaza without rearming Hamas

With long-range rockets, missile launchers and drones, Hamas fighters in camouflage gear have held parades across the Gaza Strip since the recent deadly fighting with Israel. They underscore the challenge for international donors wanting to help rebuild Gaza without rearming what is seen by the US, EU, Israel and others as a terrorist group.
Protestsfloridianpress.com

Palestinian-Americans Chant Terror Group Hamas’ Call-to-Arms

Fort Lauderdale— The Federal courthouse was once again the scene of another protest by Palestinian-Americans against Israel. And while the protest was peaceful, protesters chanted the anti-semitic “from the river to the sea” call-to-arms by Palestinian activists and the terror groups Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which calls for the destruction of the State of Israel.
Middle Eastalethonews.com

Blinken’s statements encourage Israel to continue its crimes: Hamas

GAZA – The Hamas Movement denounced the recent statement of US Secretary Antony Blinken on Israel’s right to self-defense, saying that it gives the green light to the “Zionist enemy” to continue its aggression against the Palestinian people. Hamas in a press statement on Tuesday said, “Is the killing of...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Gantz to Hezbollah: War with Israel will cause ‘immense’ damage to Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a warning to Hezbollah on Monday, saying that the damage to Lebanon in any future war with Israel would be “immense.”. Speaking at an event marking Israel’s recognition of its 18-year presence in southern Lebanon as an official military campaign, Gantz said that such a war would be fought on Lebanese and not Israeli territory.”Lebanon needs to know that what Gaza experienced a few weeks ago is only the tip of the iceberg. The targets are ready. Those with rocket launchers hidden in their yards are putting their neighbors in jeopardy. Those who are armed by Iran and trying to operate in the aerial sphere—will be marked and shot down at the place of our choosing. The war that erupts from Lebanon—heaven forbid—will mostly take place on the enemy’s territory, and the damage to it will be immense, painful and comprehensive,” said Gantz.
Middle Eastdebka.com

Egypt infuriates Israel, lets Hamas rearm for a fresh round of rocket aggression

With Hamas threats pouring out at the rate of one a day, Israel’s military charges Egypt’s General Intelligence chief Gen. Abbas Kamal of playing a double game when he brokered the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, endorsed by the US and Qatar. That ceasefire ended the IDF operation to halt the Palestinian rocket blitz from the Gaza Strip and was supposed to decelerate the high tension over Gaza. However, under Israel’s eye, Gen. Kamal is systematically undoing the IDF’s gains in that operation and allowing Hamas leaders free rein. A security source, cited by DEBKAfile, accused the Egyptian general of all-round cheating and harboring ulterior motives:
AdvocacyBBC

Israel arrests Palestinian activist Muna el-Kurd in East Jerusalem

Israeli security forces have questioned a Palestinian activist who played a significant role in protests against the possible eviction of Palestinian families from homes in East Jerusalem. Video footage showed Muna el-Kurd being taken in handcuffs from her home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Police said the 23-year-old was accused...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Israel, Democrats and the problem of the Middle East

The tragedy of the Middle East is that there are no viable solutions. The status quo? While a lot of Jewish Israelis can live with the status quo, the message of last month’s bloody conflict was that Palestinians cannot. And not just Palestinians living under Israeli occupation. What came as a shock was the bitter communal violence between Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel. Many Israeli Arabs find the status quo intolerable, and so do ultra-nationalist Israeli Jews.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden considering former ambassador to Israel for a new Middle East role

The Biden administration is strongly considering a former ambassador to Israel for a role as an envoy to the Middle East, people familiar with the planning said. The role is likely to include a portfolio involving diplomatic accords between Israel and Muslim neighbors that were a hallmark of Middle East policy under President Donald Trump.