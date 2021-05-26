City Council Accepts Rescue Plan Funding

At their Tuesday evening regular meeting, the Morris City Council approved a resolution to accept the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. City Manager Blaine Hill told the Council that the exact amount of money the City will get from the federal legislation is still not known, but the resolution gives Hill the authority to request that money when the time comes. Since infrastructure projects are likely to be an eligible expense, Hill said he will look at the College Avenue storm water project. Another possible project is a sanitary sewer line at Superior Industries that is too small.