Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris, MN

City Council Accepts Rescue Plan Funding

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt their Tuesday evening regular meeting, the Morris City Council approved a resolution to accept the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. City Manager Blaine Hill told the Council that the exact amount of money the City will get from the federal legislation is still not known, but the resolution gives Hill the authority to request that money when the time comes. Since infrastructure projects are likely to be an eligible expense, Hill said he will look at the College Avenue storm water project. Another possible project is a sanitary sewer line at Superior Industries that is too small.

kmrskkok.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Morris, MN
Morris, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Signage#Water Projects#Water Damage#The Morris City Council#Superior Industries#Rescue#Morris City Parks#Infrastructure Projects#Legislation#City Manager Hill#Money#Juvenile Justice#Damage Amounts#Storm Water#East Side Park#College#Juveniles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Stevens County, MNkmrskkok.com

County Commissioners to Meet Tuesday

The next meeting of the Stevens County Board of Commissioners will be held 9 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Stevens County Courthouse, and via Zoom. On the agenda: an Emergency Management update; a public hearing petition for Outlet County Ditch 1 for approval; a County Ditch 5 bid recommendation for approval; a West Central Trail Blazers resolution for approval; and an Administration update.
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

City Gets Grant for Electric Bus

Not to be outdone by the Morris School District getting grants for two electric school busses, MnDOT has approved Morris for a grant to provide a fully electric transit bus and charging station. City Manager Blaine Hill told the Morris City Council at their Tuesday meeting that there is still some paperwork that needs to go through before they see the bus.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Legislature agrees to deal on exempting unemployment, PPP payments from Minnesota taxes

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced they had agreed on a state budget deal that will bring Minnesota’s taxes on unemployment payments and forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in line with the federal government’s. Specifically, the state will exempt $1o,200 of unemployment benefits from state income taxes and will exempt all forgiven PPP loans.
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

Chamber Seeks to Replace Holiday Street Lamp Decorations

It’s not just the answers that are blowin’ in the wind. The Morris holiday street lamp decorations of the Morris Area Chamber of Commerce have fallen victim to the prairie winds, which proved too strong for them. The Chamber reported that the wreath decorations they have had since 2013 need to be replaced. They have found strong and bright snowflakes to light up the streets of Morris this holiday season. A variety of bright LED snowflakes will be purchased and one will be put on each light pole on Atlantic Avenue.
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

West Wind Resident Happy for Easing of Restrictions

This week is National Week of the Aging and KMRS checked in with residents of West Wind Village in Morris. Mary Ann Mayhew has lived at West Wind Village for a bit over a year after coming there to rehab from a bad case of pneumonia. She shared what the toughest things were to deal with during the time of COVID restrictions.