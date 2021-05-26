Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

CN, KCS File for STB Voting Trust Approval

By Railway Age Staff
railwayage.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProposed merger partners CN and Kansas City Southern (KCS) have filed with the Surface Transportation Board (STB) a renewed motion for voting trust approval, which includes a commitment to divest a 70-mile line overlap in Louisiana. The STB on May 17 denied CN’s voting trust application on the grounds that...

www.railwayage.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stb#Kcs#Capital Investments#Automobiles#Strategic Voting#Public Transit#Investment Trust#Early Voting#Public Trust#Kcs File#Stb Voting Trust#Cn Kcs#Baton Rouge#Canadian Pacific#Cp#North American#C F R Part 1013#Usmca#The Board#Kansas City Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Industryfreightwaves.com

Stakeholders gear up for next round in CN-KCS merger process

Shippers groups, Canadian railway CN (NYSE: CNI), Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) have all been weighing in on whether the Surface Transportation Board (STB) should approve CN’s and Kansas City Southern’s (KCS) proposed voting trust. CN and KCS have said they need regulatory approval from...
BusinessProgressive Rail Roading

CN, KCS CEOs address conference, outline proposed merger benefits

CN and Kansas City Southern chief executives, speaking yesterday at Bernstein’s 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, presented the case for merging their companies. CN President and CEO JJ Ruest and KCS President and CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer described how the combination of the two Class Is would create a fully end-to-end merger that would deliver "significant public interest benefits for customers, ports, employees, communities and the environment," according to a press release.
EconomyKankakee Daily Journal

Briefcase: CN’s JJ Ruest, KCS’ Ottensmeyer to address conference

JJ Ruest, president and CEO of Canadian National Railway and Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, president and CEO of Kansas City Southern, will address Bernstein’s 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday morning. Ruest and Ottensmeyer will deliver opening remarks followed by a fireside chat. They will discuss the strategic and financial...
TrafficBenzinga

STB Presses Class I Railroads For Workforce, Equipment Input

The Surface Transportation Board (STB) has asked the Class I railroads through a series of recent letters to keep in close touch with regulators as the U.S. economy recovers, fall peak approaches and port congestion and chassis availability clog the supply chain. Specifically, the board is asking the Class I...
EconomyProgressive Rail Roading

Merger update: CP touts opposition to CN's use of voting trust

Canadian Pacific today announced that more than 130 stakeholders have filed statements with the Surface Transportation Board (STB) asking it to reject CN's proposed use of a voting trust. This brings the total letters submitted to more than 960, including 250-plus expressing concern about CN and Kansas City Southern's combination,...
Businessbostonstar.com

AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime Infrastructure Veteran to its Board of Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP) (OTCQB:AMMPF) (FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower'), is pleased to announce that it is in the process of forming a wholly-owned subsidiary known as AmmPower Marine Corp. ('AMC'), to operate under the previously announced AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy Division, in addition to welcoming John Tercek to its Advisory Board.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

HONG KONG, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced its board of directors (the "Board") has appointed Prof. Ying Kong as an independent director, effective June 9, 2021. Prof. Kong will also serve as a member of the audit committee of the Board, a member and the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board, and a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. Also effective June 9, 2021, Mr. Zhigang Du resigned as a director of the Company and a member of the audit committee of the Board for personal reasons. In addition, Mr. Zhiping Peng stepped down as a member and the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board. And Mr. Chaohui Chen stepped down as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. Mr. Zhiping Peng will continue to serve as the chairman of the Board, and Mr. Chaohui Chen will continue to serve as a director of the Board.
TrafficProgressive Rail Roading

STB to Class Is: Continue reporting demurrage, accessorial fees

The Surface Transportation Board (STB) last week asked all Class Is to continue providing quarterly information about their revenue from demurrage and accessorial charges. The information was first requested in 2018 and has allowed the STB to closely monitor trends in revenue from demurrage and accessorial charges, which remain important as shippers add volume back to the freight-rail network with the rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, STB officials said in a press release.
EconomyVermilion Standard

CN Rail CEO says KCS acquisition about 'following the economy,' not just growing his company

Executives are the most important economic actors, but that doesn’t automatically make them good stewards of the economy. Consider the North American railroad industry and its obsession with the operating ratio, which measures operating expenses as a percentage of revenue. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. pushed its ratio all the way down to 54 per cent in the fourth quarter, setting it apart from its larger rival, Canadian National Railway Co., which had a ratio of about 61 per cent over the same period.