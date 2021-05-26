Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine headliners for 2022 Boston Calling festival at Harvard in Allston

• Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Foo Fighters are making New York and music history as they welcome vaccinated fans back to the iconic venue on June 20, 2021 for the first 100% capacity concert in a New York arena since March 2020. This important moment will mark Madison Square Garden’s first concert in more than 460 days and the first 100% vaccinated event at the venue, in yet another resounding endorsement of the return of live music. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 11 at 10am ET.