Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine headliners for 2022 Boston Calling festival at Harvard in Allston

MetroWest Daily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot to worry, Boston music fans, Boston Calling has secured Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine for the 2022 rendition of its three-day music festival. The two bands were originally scheduled to top the bill in 2020 before the pandemic forced cancellation. Organizers also had to cancel the 2021 edition. In an announcement today, Boston Calling announced the return of the festival to Harvard's Athletic Complex in Allston for Memorial Day weekend in 2022, May 27-29.

www.metrowestdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Harvard, MA
Entertainment
City
Allston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rage Against The Machine#Calling Festival#Music Festival#Memorial Day Weekend#Craft Beer#Athletic Complex#Boston Calling Events#Llc Co#Vip#Passholders#Boston Calling#General Admission#Ga#Boston Calling 2022#Boston Music Fans#Rock Bands#Musical Performances#Organizers#3 Day Platinum Tickets#3 Day Ga Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Ellicottville, NYthevillagerny.com

Former Lead Singer of Journey and Current Lead Singer of Boston to Headline Ellicottville’s Summer Music Festival

Back in 2007, Brad Delp, the lead singer for the rock band, Boston, took his life leaving the band voiceless. Around the same time Tommy DeCarlo from Utica, NY was working as a credit manager at Home Depot in Charlotte, NC and was a huge fan of the band and Brad in particular. He was a singer and keyboardist with a vocal tone that resembled Brad’s.
MusicGreenwichTime

Foo Fighters Announce Anniversary Tour Dates for 2021

Foo Fighters were originally set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their formation as a band with a 2020 tour, but like the rest of live music, the shows were put on hold during the pandemic. On Tuesday, the band finally unveiled their rescheduled 25th (now 26th) anniversary tour lineup, adding to their previously announced 2021 sets at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Bottlerock, and Boston Calling.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Drummer Brad Wilk Undergoes Knee Surgery

Now that Rage Against the Machine have pushed back their reunion tour to 2022, drummer Brad Wilk has plenty of time for some self care. He announced he was getting knee surgery. Wilk posted on social media yesterday "Torn meniscus knee surgery going down today. Got a lot of hard...
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Alternative Rock Winners: MGK, Foo Fighters

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music on Thursday night (May 27). For the annual affair, which was hosted by Usher at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, your favorite alternative artists like Billie Eilish, twenty one pilots, Foo Fighters, and more received nominations at this year's event and the winners have finally been revealed!
Musictmpresale.com

Foo Fighters’s show in a city near you – presale code

The Foo Fighters presale code has finally been listed! This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to see Foo Fighters before the general public!. You don’t want to miss Foo Fighters’s show in a city near do you? Tickets will sell fast when they go on sale: during this pre-sale you can acquire your tickets before they are all gone!!
BicyclesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FOO FIGHTERS Design BROMPTON Bikes For Charity

Last month, it was announced that a selection of the world's top music artists are turning bike designers to create a set of one-of-a-kind Brompton Bikes. The bikes, designed by artists including LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, RADIOHEAD, Phoebe Bridgers and RISE AGAINST are to be offered through Greenhouse Auctions in an effort to raise money for Crew Nation, a global relief fund launched by Live Nation to support live music crews affected by COVID-19 and the near total pause on concerts.
MusicJamBase

Foo Fighters Announce July & August 2021 Concerts

Foo Fighters confirmed their first headlining concerts since the pandemic began with the promise of “a crapload more shows to be announced.” The U.S. run currently spans July 28 – August 9, 2021 featuring Radkey as support. The band are slated to play their first show in front of a...
Milwaukee, WInbc15.com

Foo Fighters kick off AmFam Amphitheater post-COVID concerts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the biggest rock bands in the world will help the American Family Amphitheater kick off both its post-COVID-19 restrictions era and its Grand Opening Concert. Foo Fighters will come to Milwaukee this summer as part of its 26th Anniversary tour. Dave Grohl and company...
Musicramp247.com

Foo Fighters Reopening The Garden

• Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Foo Fighters are making New York and music history as they welcome vaccinated fans back to the iconic venue on June 20, 2021 for the first 100% capacity concert in a New York arena since March 2020. This important moment will mark Madison Square Garden’s first concert in more than 460 days and the first 100% vaccinated event at the venue, in yet another resounding endorsement of the return of live music. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 11 at 10am ET.
Musicsobrosnetwork.com

These Go To 11 – Music Festivals Are Back, Baby!

After countless reschedules and ultimately, cancellations, last year, music festivals are back and in full force in 2021. There are still sadly a few large scale festivals that are taking 2021 off including Coachella, Glastonbury, Stagecoach and even Nashville’s own CMA Fest. All those festivals have already established the dates for their 2022 return.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Summerfest: Foo Fighters slated for July 30 concert

MILWAUKEE - Foo Fighters are adding six other stops this summer, including the Grand Opening Concert at the newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 30. Tickets will go on sale on June 4 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Box Office. The American Family...
Musichennemusic.com

Anthrax revisit Public Enemy collaboration on 40th anniversary series

Anthrax revisit their 1991 collaboration with Public Enemy in the latest installment of the band’s 40th anniversary video series. The two acts teamed up for a 1991 version of the hip-hop group’s 1987 classic, “Bring The Noise”, which saw the thrash band merging the two genres. “I really remember, like...
Kansas City, MObridge909.org

Thursday Presales: Foo Fighters & Radkey + Alanis Morissette

Two huge shows are coming to Kansas City in the coming months, and we've got Bridge presales for both!. The Foo Fighters are back on the road to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band, coming to Azura Amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 5! The group is also touring on their latest album, “Medicine At Midnight,” and preparing for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Supporting them will be St. Joseph, MO punk rock brother trio Radkey, who recently appeared in Dave Grohl's documentary, “What Drives Us.”
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Foo Fighters will rock the grand opening of the revamped Amp

What better way to ring in a newly revamped stage than by blowing the roof off of it with the help of a legendary rock band? Summerfest apparently couldn't agree more, as the Amp will host Foo Fighters for its grand re-opening concert on Friday, July 30. The show will...