Randy Douglas and five others want to build a legacy, so they’ve bought a boat with that name to offer cruises between Burlington and Keokuk. Douglas lives in Logan, Utah, with his wife Kathy, but they spent 15 years in Nauvoo, Ill. They teamed up with Don and Deb Faulkner and Cheryl and Dale Hunt, all of Hamilton, Ill., to form Iowa LLC — Mississippi River Tours — for the boat that will give 90-minute excursions soon after the Coast Guard gives the OK next Wednesday.