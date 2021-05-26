Cancel
Cape May County, NJ

Atlantic, Cape May Vicinage to Host Court Open Houses

By Press Release
Cape May County Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON - The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will host an open house in each of its three courthouses during the first week of June from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The open houses are scheduled as follows:. • Cape May County Courthouse, 9 N. Main St., Court House, June 1. • Atlantic...

www.capemaycountyherald.com
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

The Wrap: Covid, Wind Farm and Summer

Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Monday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap. Learn more about J. Byrne Insurance. . Gov. Phil Murphy said he began talks with legislative leaders about ending the public health emergency declared March 9, 2020, which was extended every 30 days since. It would currently expire in mid-June. 
Ventnor City, NJdownbeach.com

The Ventnor Memorial Day program is back this year

VENTNOR – The Greater Absecon Island VFW Post 215 will hold Memorial Day Services for veterans and police, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave. The VFW’s main service will be held at 11 a.m. the post home located at 601 N. Dorset Ave. The program...
Middle Township, NJCape May County Herald

South 9 Bar and Grille Grand Opening

On Saturday, May 8, 2021, Cape May County’s newest and largest restaurant was officially welcomed to Middle Township with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event hosted by the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce. In attendance were the Board of Directors of the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce, Middle Township Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy, Committeeman Jim Norris, Assemblymen Antwan McClellan, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen and Congressman Jeff Van Drew.
Atlantic County, NJatlantic-county.org

Armato Proposes Changes to PILOT at Expense of Non-Casino Taxpayers

On May 5, with no fanfare, Assemblyman John Armato quietly introduced a bill to amend the Casino Property Tax Stabilization Act, commonly referred to as the Casino PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) bill. The PILOT, sponsored by Armato’s colleague, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, was signed into law in 2016 as a 10-year plan to stabilize taxes.
Cape May County, NJAtlantic City Press

Cape May County 4-H fair canceled

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H fair has been canceled for the second year in a row, the county’s 4-H foundation said Friday. Foundation officials said they canceled the event due to added expenses for compliance, the uncertainty of occupancy levels on the fairgrounds and in its buildings, social distancing challenges and insufficient planning time.
Cape May County, NJAtlantic City Press

Three Democrats seek to join Upper Township Committee

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Three Democratic candidates on Friday announced their candidacy for Township Committee. Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford announced their joint campaign in a news release, saying their goal is to "make commonsense common again." "We are at a crossroads, and Township Committee is on the verge of...
Cape May County, NJinsidernj.com

Boninfante Kodytek and Mulford Kick Off Campaign for Upper Township Committee

Seeking to make commonsense common again, Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford are kicking off their campaign for Upper Township Committee. A public and private sector communications specialist, Boninfante Kodytek has been a resident of Cape May County for thirty-nine years and, along with her husband and two daughters, has called Upper Township home for the last twenty-five years. She is a graduate of Temple University and earned a Master of Administrative Science from Farleigh Dickinson University. Mulford, a small business owner, school psychologist, and community advocate, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Rowan University, having earned a Master of Arts and an Education Specialist Degree in School Psychology. Together, Boninfante Kodytek and Mulford have combined efforts to run a campaign to be ‘United 4 Upper.’
Avalon, NJCape May County Herald

No Surprises in Uncontested Avalon, SIC Municipal Elections

COURT HOUSE – The May 11 municipal elections, in Avalon and Sea Isle City, saw a 16% turnout, with 484 ballots cast out of 3,024 registered voters. The following are the unofficial results from the Cape May County Clerk’s website (https://bit.ly/3uKjbkC). Avalon. Council-at-large, three seats, four-year terms. John McCorristin, 217.
Pleasantville, NJAtlantic City Press

Trash transfer station won’t be easy to put in Pleasantville

A property developer wants to set up a transfer station for construction debris on a rail line in Pleasantville. Trains would take about 100,000 tons a year of the debris out of state, much or all of which currently gets put into the Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill in Egg Harbor Township.
Wildwood Crest, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Jersey Shore town bans smoking at beaches

A Cape May County town has banned smoking on its beaches and is cracking down on recreational marijuana use. The Borough of Wildwood Crest’s Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance Wednesday that banned beachgoers from lighting up on all parts of the beach. The municipality previously had allowed smoking in designated areas, according to a release from the borough.
Middle Township, NJ987thecoast.com

May 14, 2021

South Jersey Gas will be doing some pipeline replacement projects in Middle Township. The utility will be working on several streets in the coming weeks including Atlantic Avenue, Pacific Avenue, and Bayberry Drive. The full announcement is on the Township’s municipal website. 56 year old Stephanie Gregory of Galloway Township...
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Atlantic City shooting leaves Pleasantville man dead

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a Pleasantville man dead Friday. At 11:02 p.m., police received 911 calls and an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system about a shooting near Baltic and Maryland avenues, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Saturday in a news release. Officers responded and found Jacque Sheppard Jr., 34, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Sheppard was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Atlantic City, NJdownbeach.com

Megasite offering online, walk-in appointments for those 12 years and older

ATLANTIC CITY – The Atlantic County COVID-19 Vaccination Megasite is now taking online and walk-in appointments for all those 12 years and older. A parent or guardian must accompany those under age 18. Walk-in vaccinations will be first come, first-served as vaccine supplies last. Those who have registered online and made an appointment through vaccination.atlanticare.org will be prioritized.
Pleasantville, NJAtlantic City Press

Bernie Robbins donates to Pleasantville schools

Bernie Robbins Jewelers partnered with Frederique Constant Watches to support DonorsChoose in honor of National Teacher Day and World Teachers’ Day, a global event on May 4. DonorsChoose connects teachers in high-need communities with donors who want to help. On May 4, Bernie Robbins Jewelers donated $2,000 to schools in...
Cape May, NJAtlantic City Press

Cape May MAC spring summer 2021 major tours and events

CAPE MAY — Cape May MAC offers admission to the Emlen Physick Estate, the Cape May Lighthouse and the World War II Lookout Tower, as well as trolley, walking, house and boat tours throughout the year. Dates and times vary seasonally. Visit capemaymac.org for schedules and to purchase tickets online. Schedules are being updated regularly. Tickets may also be purchased at the Washington Street Mall Information Booth during open hours and at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St. Call 609-884-5404 for visitor services information and to purchase tickets by phone.
Cape May County, NJAtlantic City Press

4-H accepting applications for equestrian of the year contest

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Calling all eligible 4-H’ers to apply for the 2021 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest. Completed applications are due by May 19, 2021. The contest consists of two divisions – Junior for 6th to 9th grades and Senior for 10th to 12th grades. The contestants will be judged on a written resume and 4-H story, an interview with a panel of judges, and a short stage presentation. All contestants must be 4-H members in good standing.
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

4-H Club Members Encouraged to Apply for Equestrian of the Year Contest

COURT HOUSE - All eligible 4-H’ers can apply for the 2021 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest. Completed applications are due May 19. According to a release, the contest consists of two divisions – Junior, for sixth to ninth grades, and Senior, for 10th to 12th grades. Contestants will be judged on a written resume and 4-H story, an interview with a panel of judges, and a short stage presentation. All contestants must be 4-H members in good standing.