Rain Or Not – Birds Flock to Bitterroot

The Bitterroot Valley has experienced an increase of families this month - and more are coming. We're talking about birds. The fledglings are hatching every day. This week's Bitterroot Outdoor Journal had some advice for those who'd like to help birds "build the better nest." Bob Danley suggested leaving some grasses, string, twigs, even hair on your compost pile or even on a high post that the fliers can spot on their way by. He's found studies that report a lot of activity after the babies are born. For instance, a typical Yellow Warbler female brings 1,560 food items to the nest until the young fledge. However, the overactive Tree Swallow pair bring in up to 8,000 insects a day to the kids in the nest. And, if you see young bird alone on the ground, leave it alone. Its parents are nearby, watching. (Keep the cats away, though.)