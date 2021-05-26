Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ravalli County, MT

Rain Or Not – Birds Flock to Bitterroot

By Steve Fullerton
Posted by 
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So far this year, 199 species of birds have been reported in Ravalli County, according to E-Bird data. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal said that the highest count of bird species in the Bitterroot Valley was 278. Just in the last weeks, another 26 species were noted. Bob...

klyq.com
1240 KLYQ

1240 KLYQ

Missoula, MT
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
County
Ravalli County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bitterroot Valley#Plants And Animals#American Service#Klyq 1240 Am Radio#Klyq Com#Oriole#Ninebark#Bird Species#Rain#Bird Calls#Scattered Trees#Deciduous Trees#Open Areas#Lance Shaped Leaves#E Bird Data#Stamens#Orange Chest#Photo#Likes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Birds, Bird Enthusiasts Flock To Derby Hill For Spring Migration

MEXICO, NY – The annual spring migration of a myriad of avians is something that bird lovers in Oswego County and beyond look forward to throughout the long winter months. The sky over Derby Hill fills with travelers every spring, drawing birders and nature lovers to this bluff standing high above Lake Ontario. The gentle curve of the shoreline creates a natural funnel for the birds, as they are not interested in attempting to fly over the massive lake.
Maryland StateUS News and World Report

Backyard Chicken Flocks Spike in Popularity in Maryland

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — Last February following a snowfall, 7-year-old Presley Goins took her chicken, Blueberry, sledding. Presley’s mom, Alexa Felts, snapped a photo of the little girl lying on her back in the sled, both arms supporting Blueberry, who stood on her human friend’s chest. As the pair slid down a slight slope together, Presley stared up at the chicken’s beak, her face rapt. Blueberry, not a feather askew, appeared completely unruffled.
Animalssouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Backpacks for Birds

To discover where prothonotary warblers spend their winters, Beidler staff devised an ingenious system. Several birds, weighing about half an ounce, have been fitted with tiny backpacks that record information about where they go. The devices don’t transmit coordinates, they would be too heavy. This system is dependent on having some of the birds, with their site fidelity, successfully making the trip south and returning to the place of their birth. Then they’re trapped, the backpacks removed, and information retrieved. The birds use mangrove swamps in Central and South America as their winter resting grounds, and destruction of those areas is a grave threat to their existence. With Project Protho, Audubon and other groups study migration patterns in an attempt to protect these birds not only in their North American breeding grounds but in their winter habitat as well.
AnimalsPosted by
1240 KLYQ

The Challenge of Getting Neighbors to Stop Attracting Bears

University of Montana Assistant Professor Alex Metcalf with the Human Dimensions Lab recently began looking at why bears and other wildlife returned again and again to certain neighborhoods for food. I live in the Miller Creek area and one of my neighbors insisted on leaving food out for the deer...
Ravalli County, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Help Birds Build Homes – BR Outdoor Journal

The Bitterroot Valley has experienced an increase of families this month - and more are coming. We're talking about birds. The fledglings are hatching every day. This week's Bitterroot Outdoor Journal had some advice for those who'd like to help birds "build the better nest." Bob Danley suggested leaving some grasses, string, twigs, even hair on your compost pile or even on a high post that the fliers can spot on their way by. He's found studies that report a lot of activity after the babies are born. For instance, a typical Yellow Warbler female brings 1,560 food items to the nest until the young fledge. However, the overactive Tree Swallow pair bring in up to 8,000 insects a day to the kids in the nest. And, if you see young bird alone on the ground, leave it alone. Its parents are nearby, watching. (Keep the cats away, though.)
Animalssciencecodex.com

Scientists call for improved management of a weedy tree to protect owl habitat

Sweet pittosporum (Pittosporum undulatum) was once a well-behaved tree growing in gullies from Gippsland in Victoria up to Brisbane in Queensland. But it is now a major problem, leading to an almost complete suppression of native vegetation where it has invaded. Programs to clear it have successfully allowed indigenous plants to return, and within 15 years, with moderate follow up, treated sites are well on the way to successful restoration.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Bitterroots In The Bitterroot – Outdoor Journal

If you know where to look, you can see the Montana State Flower blooming. The Bitterroot has dropped its leaves for its white and pink blooms, in the sandy, rocky soils it prefers. The Ravalli County Museum has its annual Bitterroot Day this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., which celebrates the historic plant and its importance to the Salish, who will be dancing, drumming and singing at the event.
AnimalsTelegraph

Lady McAlpine steps in to save flock of wild peacocks

The widow of a construction tycoon credited with rescuing the Flying Scotsman has come forward to preserve a flock of wild peacocks after their squawks drew complaints from millionaire homeowners. Council officers had threatened to evict the birds from the bucolic woodland in Oxfordshire after their early-morning mating cries drew...
AnimalsBemidji Pioneer

BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Flocking together is survival for most birds

An interesting avian phenomenon is happening right now in a sky near you. It happens every year around the end of May and into June. That is, large numbers of boisterous Canada geese are migrating northerly. This fascinating spectacle is a curiosity to many observers since it seems to defy...
AnimalsSanta Barbara Edhat

Missing Birds?

We live in the Garden/ Figueroa area and have noticed a diminished bird population since February. Not unusual for the goldfinches to take a hiatus, but the mockingbirds, Acorn Woodpeckers are down to one or two. We still have two Eurasian Collared-Doves, and a definite crow presence: two that foul...
Ravalli County, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

A Busy Summer For BR Back Country Horsemen

How do the trails on the Bitterroot National Forest and in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness get cleared and repaired through the years? Well, the Bitterroot National Forest has regular trail crews that tackle quite a few of the projects, but year after year, it's the Bitter Root Back Country Horsemen (BRBCH) who maintain many of the miles and miles of trails in the area.
WildlifeMissoulian

Grizzly biologists release Bitterroot studies

Volunteer grizzly bear advocates have produced several new research studies contending that the Bitterroot Mountains along the Montana-Idaho border have strong potential for recovering the threatened species. The 5,830-square-mile Bitterroot Recovery Zone is one of six federally designated recovery areas for grizzly bears, but the only one with no confirmed...
Earth ScienceEnvironmental News Network

The Rocky Road to Accurate Sea-Level Predictions

The type of material present under glaciers has a big impact on how fast they slide towards the ocean. Scientists face a challenging task to acquire data of this under-ice landscape, let alone how to represent it accurately in models of future sea-level rise. “Choosing the wrong equations for the under-ice landscape can have the same effect on the predicted contribution to sea-level rise as a warming of several degrees,” says Henning Åkesson, who led a new published study on Petermann Glacier in Greenland.
Stevensville, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Bitterroot Forest Rock Climbing Virtual Meeting

Rock climbing has increased in popularity in the Bitterroot National Forest. As a result, a year-long development of a comprehensive "climbing management plan" is now underway. In a news release, public affairs officer Tod McKay invited the public to a virtual meeting concerning the plan's progress. The online meeting will...
Centralia, MOfiresideguard.com

Pink Flamingos flocking to Centralia

By 8 a.m., it was already 80 degrees with a nearly clear blue sky in Centralia as Nancy Baca pulled into her Hwy. 22 insurance office on Centralia’s west side. It was not the same, peaceful, semi-pastoral, scene she’d grown used to after seven years in the same location. Something...
Missoula, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Adorable Video Shows Missoula Firefighter Rescue Fawn

As we get closer to the first official day of Summer, don't forget that it is still Spring. And Spring means baby critters everywhere. Just take a drive around any rural area and see how many new additions are stumbling around in the herd of cows. Other animals, including many wild animals are still celebrating spring with the additions of new members to the herd.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Is heat and drought causing your flowers to bloom earlier?

Has southeast Wisconsin's warmer than average late-spring and drought caused many of our native plants to bloom earlier than normal? In short, the answer is yes but the details are a lot more complicated than yes or no and potentially has bigger impacts. A common roadside plant in Wisconsin is...