Metropolitan Police detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old man was shot in the head in a north London street.Emergency services were called to Hornsey Rise Gardens in Islington at around 4.20pm on Tuesday, after police received reports of gunshots in the area.Scotland Yard said the teenager – who was found with a gunshot injury to his head – was airlifted to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.An investigation has now been launched by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, who are looking for information into the circumstances of the shooting.Police said that a 19-year-old man has been arrested on...